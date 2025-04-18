Romain Grosjean makes bold claim about PREMA Racing's IndyCar endeavor

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean joined PREMA Racing before the start of the 2025 IndyCar season, and recently came out and made bold claims about the Italian team. PREMA made its IndyCar debut this season and is the newest team on the grid. Yet, Grosjean suggested that it's the most professional team he's worked with.

Ad

Grosjean has driven for some of the biggest names in F1 and IndyCar, like the Lotus F1 team and Andretti Global. Yet, the Frenchman suggested that PREMA is the most professional team he's been with. However, it doesn't come as a surprise as PREMA has been racing for decades now in the junior Formula categories and is one of the most successful teams.

Romain Grosjean featured on the Race IndyCar podcast and was asked by the host how the newest team is coming together and how it is in comparison to the other IndyCar teams that he's worked with. The Frenchman replied:

Ad

Trending

“I think Prema has got the incredible opportunity to put European knowledge with the American knowledge. You know, there are things that have gone very well in both sides of the Atlantic. And definitely, I can see that there's a mix of those two.” (23:50 onwards)

“IndyCar is not an easy championship and it's very competitive. And there's very details and things that are very particular to this type of racing. So there's a learning curve. But what I can tell you is that it's probably the most professional environments that I've seen in IndyCar so far,” he added.

Ad

Ad

Romain Grosjean drove for Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2024 IndyCar season. However, JHR signed Sting Ray Robb, followed by Conor Daly, and the Frenchman was left without a seat. The 39-year-old was then signed by PREMA Racing as their reserve driver for the 2025 season.

“Nothing that will prepare you”: Romain Grosjean's advice for Robert Shwartzman before his Indy 500 debut

Robert Shwartzman made his IndyCar debut earlier this year with PREMA Racing. As the Russian-Israeli driver is getting used to the American open-wheel racing series, he faces the challenge of the Indy 500. Romain Grosjean, on the Race IndyCar podcast, was asked whether he had any advice for his teammate before the Indy 500 debut.

Ad

“I think there's nothing that will prepare you for the 500. I think that it's a very mentally tiring month and the track may be the easiest in the world when the car is good. When you want it, it's very easy, but I was told that it’s a mind fu**er. It makes you think of things that you should not even think about. It's kind of weird,” replied Romain Grosjean. (31:33 onwards)

Robert Shwartzman had a strong showcase at the recent IndyCar race at Long Beach, where he started P24, ran in the top five, and eventually finished P18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More