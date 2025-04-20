Romain Grosjean reunites with a Guenther Steiner-less Haas at F1's Saudi Arabian GP

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean was spotted at the ongoing Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Haas F1 garage. The Frenchman uploaded pictures from his F1 weekend getaway on social media. Haas’ F1 team's social media accounts also uploaded pictures of the Frenchman having a conversation with the Team Principal and driver.

Romain Grosjean crashed out at the 2020 Bahrain GP in what was a fireball crash. The then-Haas driver successfully escaped the fire, but decided to retire from the sport following the accident. A year after the crash, Grosjean joined the IndyCar series to race in the US.

With no IndyCar race this weekend, the Frenchman decided to fly to Saudi Arabia and attend the F1 race. A lot of changes have been made at Haas since Romain Grosjean last drove for the team. Guenther Steiner was the Team Principal when the Frenchman last raced for the team, but now Ayao Komatsu has taken over the role.

The team also features an all-new driver lineup in the form of Esteban Ocon and rookie Oliver Bearman. Haas’ F1 team uploaded a story of Romain Grosjean having a conversation with the team principal and the two drivers. The caption of the story focused on how the past of the team caught up with the present. The caption read:

“Past and Present”

Romain Grosjean himself shared a carousel of five pictures on Instagram from the qualifying day at the Saudi Arabian GP. The first image was a selfie of the Frenchman wearing a tiara made out of flowers. The next couple of images were of Grosjean's colleagues making adjustments in the commentary box at the circuit. The caption of the post read:

“Jeddah F1 Day 1”

Grosjean currently fulfils the role of reserve driver for the newest IndyCar team, PREMA Racing, with Callum Ilott and Robert Shwartzman in the full-time driver role.

Romain Grosjean hails PREMA as the “most professional” team

Romain Grosjean raced with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2024 IndyCar season. But JHR signed Conor Daly and Sting Ray Robb for the 2025 season, leaving the Frenchman without a seat. Grosjean was then signed by PREMA Racing for the 2025 season as the reserve driver.

Grosjean had previously raced with big names like Andretti Global and Lotus F1, yet has claimed that PREMA is the most professional team he's worked with. He said (via The Race IndyCar podcast) earlier this week:

“IndyCar is not an easy championship and it's very competitive. And there's very details and things that are very particular to this type of racing. So there's a learning curve. But what I can tell you is that it's (PREMA) probably the most professional environments that I've seen in IndyCar so far.” (24:10 onwards)

PREMA Racing has a great heritage in the junior Formula categories, and a professional working environment is expected from a team that wins that often in all the series it competes in. However, the Italian team is still finding its feet in the IndyCar series.

