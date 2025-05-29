Ryan Hunter-Reay reacts to being snubbed in FOX's Indy 500 highlights 

Dreyer and Reinbold racing driver Ryan Hunter-Reay recently shared his reaction to a post about the highlights of the recently concluded Indy 500. The IndyCar on Fox account on X recently shared the highlights from the Indianapolis 500, which did not feature Hunter-Reay and his team.

IndyCar on Fox wrote, saying:

"All the drama. All the heartbreak. All the milk. The 2025 #Indy500: Mini Movie."

Reay expressed his disappointment by writing:

Wow..it’s like we weren’t even there.. from fire on friday to pitstop practice backup car built from scratch overnight that turned 0 laps -from the back of the field-to leading a 1/4 of the race & actually the “effective leader” at that last pitstop when fuel issue occurred. Sweet edit ✌🏽

Ryan Hunter-Reay drove the Dreyer and Reinbold #23 car powered by Chevrolet. The team had an interesting outing at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' as their weekend started with a chaotic run on Carb Day (Friday) as the #23 car caught on fire in the pit lane.

The 44-year-old was having a spectacular outing at the Indianapolis 500, and he went on to lead the race at some point. However, the fuel issues on the final pit stop on lap 171 crushed his hopes of getting a second victory, and he ended his race in 21st place.

Ryan Hunter-Reay participated in his 17th Indy 500 at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. His highest finish at the race was in 2014 with the Andretti Global team, where he started the race in 19th and took home the victory.

Ryan Hunter-Reay calls out IndyCar drivers and their desperation to make up places during a restart

The 2014 Indy 500 winner, Ryan Hunter-Reay, recently called out his fellow drivers for their desperation to make up places during a restart of the race. The veteran is known for his iconic 2014 Indy 500 win, where he won the race from 19th place.

During a recent interview with Tony Donohue, Reay was questioned if the same was possible during this year's Indy 500. The 44-year-old replied by saying:

“Now there's more desperation to make a pass. And you see a lot of that out there. You see a lot more desperation moves, guys almost getting down over the curb and stuff like that to get clean air, so, it's a bit different with this weight and this spec.” (1:02 onwards)

He then highlighted how it is possible to make up places during the 500-mile race. Reay fell victim to last year's Indy 500 restart chaos as drivers looked to make up places during the restart. He recalled saying:

“Just everybody's just going, because they know once it settles in, you're kind of there for that stint. You're not going to just walk through them. So everybody on the starter or restart is just so desperate to get one or two spots. And that's why you see some of the things we see on these restarts.”

The 2014 Indianapolis winner won the 2012 IndyCar Series title by 468 points.

