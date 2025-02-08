"Safety is our primary concern" Colton Herta's spotter details his day-to-day activity in supporting Andretti star's IndyCar program

Colton Herta is one of the biggest stars in the world of IndyCar. He ended the 2024 season in second place and with the 2025 season just around the corner, his spotter David Hunt has revealed how important the safety of the drivers is in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America.

While talking on the same lines, he deemed his job 'very interesting' and added the following while appearing on a video posted by the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington on X.

"This is David Hunt, spotter for the number 26 Honda driven by Colton Herta. Today we are going to talk about spotters. This is a very interesting job we have as a spotter. Up here my job is basically first and foremost, the safety of our driver. So I look up ahead, and if there ever is an incident or a crash, I can alert him to that idea and he can take evasive action. So safety is our primary concern."

Motorsports have always been dangerous and the same is the case with IndyCar. During the 2024 season, there was no shortage of drivers wrecking their cars during races for a variety of reasons.

Colton Herta and the other drivers get help from spotters in terms of 'proximity' on track

While David Hunt has deemed the safety of the drivers as the main thing for spotters in IndyCar, he has also shed light on one other fascinating topic. As per Hunt, spotters are able to help drivers with proximity to each other while racing.

"We can help a driver with proximity of the other cars around him. So when the cars are going in speed, if you think about it, when a car is covering the length of a football field in one second, my job is basically be talking to the driver so he never has to look in his mirrors and he understands what's going on around him."

Colton Herta's spotter further had the following to add.

"If you ever listen to the radio broadcast, I'm usually one of two people who talk to the driver, the spotter, and also downstairs the strategist and engineer will also talk to the driver during the race. So, we are all trying to find space so we can communicate with our driver to let him get down to the business of driving. So, very exciting job up here with a beautiful view of the race track," Hunt added.

Going into the 2025 season, several eyes will be on Colton Herta. He managed to amass two wins, three poles, 10 top five, and 13 top ten finishes. His tally for the overall campaign stood at a strong 513 points.

Herta is also being linked with a move to Formula 1, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

