Sage Karam drops a 4-word message on his son turning 10 months old

Sage Karam dropped a four-word reaction as he celebrated his son turning 10 months old. The 2013 Indy NXT champion welcomed his son, Jettson, alongside his partner, Abigail, in May 2024.

The former IndyCar driver shared a video of himself alongside his wife on social media, celebrating their son with a cake. The 30-year-old also posted on his Instagram story with the caption:

“Time is a thief.”

Sage Karam celebrates his son's 10th month anniversary. Image: @sagekaramofficial via Instagram

Since the birth of his son, Sage Karam has not missed the opportunity to celebrate him on his social media. The former Chip Ganassi driver also previously celebrated Jettson upon the occasion of him turning six months old.

Karam's wife made a collaborative post on Instagram celebrating their son, accompanied with the caption:

“Happy half a year to the greatest joy I’ve ever known. It was always supposed to be you! I am SO obsessed with being your mama. 🤍”

Shifting focus to the track, Sage Karam has experienced a topsy-turvy career since bursting onto the racing scene. The Pennsylvania-born driver announced himself with a notable triumph in the 2010 U.S. F2000 National Championship and subsequently went on to clinch the 2013 Indy NXT title. However, Karam’s advancement to the elite level of racing has largely been a shadow of his promising formative years.

The former Andretti Autosport star has largely shuffled across the IndyCar racing series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and, more recently, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Sage Karam currently drives the #53 Toyota GR Supra for Joey Gase Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

When Sage Karam reflected on his fatherhood experience

Sage Karam also previously reflected on a touching fatherhood experience he shared with his child. The former IndyCar star welcomed his first child alongside his wife in 2024.

The 30-year-old detailed the emotional experience of holding his son during the national anthem ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway. Karam, who was joined at the racing event by several members of his family, including his son, described how special it was experiencing the anthem as a father.

Speaking in an interview in 2024 with ABC-affiliated WNEP, Sage Karam stated:

"I remember standing there before the race started in Chicago, and I had him in my arms for the national anthem. I looked at my wife and said, 'I've always wanted to do this'—be able to bring him to a race and stand on the grid with him." (0:32 onwards)

"I remember being a little kid and my dad taking me to races to watch, and it just brought back a lot of memories. It’s just something I've always wanted to do. Just being there with him—hopefully, I'm his favorite driver. I don't know. He can't talk or anything yet, obviously, but his mom still told him that I won, so that was good," Karam added.

Although Karam enjoyed his special moment with his child at the race, the 30-year-old endured a race weekend to forget, as he could only muster a 33rd-place finish in the 175-lap racing event.

