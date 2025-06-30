Santino Ferrucci breaks down why AJ Foyt Racing has been ‘unlucky more than anything’

A. J. Foyt Racing driver Santino Ferrucci is delivering stellar performances in the second half of the 2025 IndyCar Series season. However, despite the recent high, he detailed how his team has been unlucky as he waits for his first IndyCar win.

Ferrucci's third-place finish at Road America last weekend was his second podium of the season and his fourth consecutive top-five result. But the driver of the #14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet is not satisfied with just podiums.

Coming into the 2025 IndyCar season, there was much expected from Santino Ferrucci after he placed ninth in the 2024 championship. However, the early races of 2025 proved challenging, with his best result being an 11th-place finish at Long Beach before things turned around at the Indianapolis 500, where he finished fifth. Despite the initial struggles, the Connecticut-born driver insists the team's pace was competitive from the outset, but he has been unlucky.

“We were just a bit unlucky, more than anything. The way the Indy GP went, and Barber — even Long Beach — we had pace at all three events. We just had a fuel issue at Barber, hit the wall at Long Beach, which wasn’t great. And then at Indy GP, we didn’t run any practice or warm-up. We literally just qualified and raced. We had a couple of mechanical issues that were completely out of our control,” said Ferrucci

Santino Ferrucci will next be in action at the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on July 11-13.

Santino Ferrucci had dropped a blunt verdict amid his prep for the Indy 500

AUTO: MAY 23 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

During the preparation for his seventh start at the Indy 500, Santino Ferrucci made his frustrations known. He had expressed that the lead-up to the race didn't pan out how he had planned.

During a practice session on the second day of on-track action, championship leader Alex Palou set the pace with a top speed of 227.546 mph. Ferrucci, on the other hand, had massively struggled and ended up 33rd on the speed charts with a lap of 220.566 mph, placing him second to last.

When interviewed by an IndyCar Pit Lane reporter during the session, Ferrucci expressed his disappointment, explaining that the setup changes and time spent running in traffic had not produced the results he had hoped for.

"I was pretty happy in the Open Test, but that was on a road course car. Now, the second day in the speedway car, probably our fourth run, I felt comfortable with what we did overnight, then in clean air decided to hop on the back of a train to get a balanced read." (0:12 onwards)

He had expressed his desire to go back to last year's machine, as he could not see any promise in this year's car.

"I am going back to last year's car. I am fed up with trying to make this work. There was light at the end of the tunnel, but not anymore," he added.

In the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, Santino Ferrucci advanced to the Firestone Fast Six and secured a P6 starting position. After an intense 200-lap battle, he crossed the finish line in P8, extending his streak of consecutive top-10 finishes at the event.

