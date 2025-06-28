Santino Ferrucci has a fierce drive to make AJ Foyt proud by ending 12-year winless IndyCar period

AJ Foyt Racing star Santino Ferrucci finished on the podium at last weekend's IndyCar race at Road America. However, the podium is not the goal for the 27-year-old driver who aims to bring AFR their first win in over 12 years and end the winless drought. Ferrucci recently came out and detailed his drive to win a race for the team.

AJ Foyt Racing was near the back of the grid at the start of the current decade. However, IndyCar mastermind Michael Cannon brought a change to the team and signed a technical partnership with Team Penske in 2023.

AFR and Santino Ferrucci had a strong end to the 2024 season with two Top 5 results in the last three races. However, Michael Cannon left the team after the 2024 season, and the #14 AJ Foyt Racing had a poor start to the season despite having the pace in the car.

AUTO: JUN 22 INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Santino Ferrucci failed to finish inside the Top 10 in the first five races of the season. However, the fortunes turned at the Indy 500, where the #14 Chevrolet driver finished P5. This strong result was followed by three Top 5 finishes in the next three races, including podiums at Detroit GP and Road America GP.

AJ Foyt Racing’s last win came in 2013 at the hands of Takuma Sato, who won the Long Beach Grand Prix. Santino Ferrucci aims to end the winless streak, as he said,

“I like to control what I can control. My focus is very much on what we’re doing right now.” (via Motorsport)

“You know, my goal at the end of the day is to deliver. I really want to bring A.J. and Larry their first win in a long time. I’m really happy where I’m at, and I’m very, very comfortable with my engineering lineup and everything else. So right now, my full focus is on my current program,” he added.

Santino Ferrucci details "Portland and Laguna Seca" as the venues where he's likely to get his first win

Santino Ferrucci finished his career-best P2 at the 2025 IndyCar Detroit GP. After the podium at Road America, Ferrucci suggested that he had a strong chance of winning if it weren't for fuel conservation, which limited his pace. When asked where he sees the best chance of getting his first win, the AFR driver said,

“I think all the ovals for sure, and then Portland and Laguna Seca. I think Mid-Ohio and Toronto are going to be pretty tough — those are both survival races. But I do like my pace and what we’ve been learning over the last two years there, so I’ll remain hopeful for those as well.” (via Motorsport)

Ferrucci ran out of fuel at Road America as soon as he crossed the finish line and parked up next to the pit exit.

