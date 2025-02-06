AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci is envisioning a prosperous 2025 IndyCar season. The 26-year-old put in some strong performances in last year's 17-race calendar.

With the 2025 season approaching fast (March 2), Ferrucci has asserted that he and his team could be in for a promising season. This optimism has stemmed from A. J. Foyt Racing's technical alliance with Team Penske. While talking along the same lines, he said (via IndyCar):

"It's going to be game-changing, and I think we can just expect more success, just more top-fives, hopefully some more poles and that maiden win."

Moreover, the 26-year-old even insisted that his No. 14 A. J. Foyt Racing challenger could even be in with a shot at the IndyCar 2025 drivers' world championship.

"I think when I said that (about contending for the championship), I think a lot of people kind of laughed at me. But you look at where we would have finished in oval points and then you look at how we did at the end of the year for the last leg of the season. I wasn't messing around when I said I think we can run for a championship."

Santino Ferrucci ended the 2024 IndyCar season in ninth place with 367 points. He managed to end the campaign ahead of Ed Carpanter's Alexander Rossi (366).

Santino Ferrucci insists on finding a 'rhythm' in 2025

While Santino Ferrucci is hopeful of making a mark in the 2025 IndyCar season, he also emphasizes finding a rhythm in the 17-race calendar. In 2024, the 26-year-old had three finishes outside the top 15.

In light of this and the overall campaign, he said (via IndyCar):

"Honestly, our next step is just going to be finding that rhythm like we did last year. That's the biggest key. We have our setups in our books. It'll just be really breaking into that top-five rhythm. We’ve got the top-10 rhythm down pretty good, I'm sure of that."

He further asserted that every second on the racing track will matter a lot to A. J. Foyt Racing:

"So, it's just taking that next piece of armor off, and to do that, everything has to go right. Every weekend you can't be missing time on tests, you can't be missing practice time. Every second out there will count for us, especially when you want to make a championship run."

Santino Ferrucci has so far competed in 77 IndyCar races and achieved his best overall finish (ninth place) in the 2024 season. His first start in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America came at the 2018 Detroit Grand Prix.

