Santino Ferrucci shares his emotions after career-best IndyCar podium at Detroit GP

AJ Foyt Racing star Santino Ferrucci finished P2 at the 2025 IndyCar Detroit GP after starting the race outside the Top 20. The American driver was overcome by emotions after the race, as he scored his career-best finish at the street race around the 1.6-mile circuit.
Ferrucci has been racing in IndyCar for over seven years as a full-time and part-time driver. The American had scored multiple P4s and finished on the podium only once in his career before the Detroit GP. His best finish prior to the 2025 Detroit GP was the P3 finish at the 2023 Indy 500.
The 27-year-old scored his career best result by finishing P2 at the Detroit GP. The AJ Foyt Racing driver started the race in P21. Unlike the front-runners, Ferrucci opted to start the race on the hard primary tire. The American made his way up the grid and was lucky with the strategic calls and the timing of the cautions.
Speaking with FOX after the race (via X), Santino Ferrucci got emotional as he said:
“First off, huge, huge shout out to this whole team. I mean, we were struggling in qualifying. I struggled. I made a lot of mistakes. I was really hard on myself yesterday because I felt like it was all on me.”
“Pit stops were phenomenal. The stand was amazing. I mean, perfect strategy. I just got lucky with that yellow and, man, I don't think I've ever been so happy to see a red flag because I was really struggling. I don't know what I did with the tires, but I couldn't get them to come back to life. But, man, Kyle was so fast today, so congratulations to him and his team on this win, and man I'm just happy to bring Chevrolet on the podium.”
Kyle Kirkwood was the favorite to win the race, along with Alex Palou, coming into the race weekend. The Andretti Global driver had the perfect restarts, was in the effective race lead for most of the race, and dominated to win.
Santino Ferrucci's decisive move after the final restart that got him the career-best finish
After the final pitstop, Santino Ferrucci was running with the lead pack of Kyle Kirkwood, Colton Herta, and Will Power. Louis Foster and Felix Rosenqvist crashed with 15 laps remaining in the race. A red flag brought the cars back to the pits as the debris was cleared.
The green flag dropped with 12 laps remaining, and Ferrucci was in P3 behind Power and Kirkwood. Ferrucci was able to pass Will Power as the Team Penske driver brushed the wall in an attempt to stop Kirkwood from running away with the race win.
However, Santino Ferrucci failed to make a dent in Kyle Kirkwood's lead and finished the race in P2.
Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.