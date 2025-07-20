  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Santino Ferrucci wrecks his car in IndyCar warmup hours before Toronto race

Santino Ferrucci wrecks his car in IndyCar warmup hours before Toronto race

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Jul 20, 2025 13:45 GMT
AUTO: AUG 16 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty
Santino Ferrucci at NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

AJ Foyt Racing star Santino Ferrucci crashed in the final moments of the IndyCar warm-up at the Indy Toronto. The 27-year-old wrecked his car at the street circuit in Toronto just hours before the IndyCar race. The AFR driver is safe and was able to get out of the car on his own.

Ad

IndyCar took to the streets of Toronto for the only international race of the American open-wheel racing series’ 2025 season. After the qualifying session on Saturday, July 19, the driver took the circuit once again on Sunday morning before the race around noon.

However, it had just rained before the warm-up session, with the track being damp. As a result, the Chip Ganassi Racing drivers decided to stay in the paddock and skip the warm-up completely. But the other drivers took the circuit for the warm-up.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Santino Ferrucci crashed in the closing moments of the warm-up as the AJ Foyt Racing driver lost control of the car and smashed into the barrier. The #14 Chevrolet driver had a snap of oversteer into the entry of Turn 7, was not able to control the car, and hit the wall on the exit of Turn 7.

Ad

The collision resulted in Santino Ferrucci's AFR damaging the front left and rear left suspension, as the car spun around and skidded towards the run-off area into Turn 8. The #14 Chevrolet then hit the barrier in the runoff area before coming to a stop.

Ferrucci was able to get out of the car as a Red Flag was deployed by the stewards to recover the car and the driver. The session ended under Red Flag. AJ Foyt Racing shared an update about Santino Ferrucci on their social media account on X, which read,

Ad
“Warmup concludes under red for Santino making contact with the wall. He got out under his own power. On a positive note, he was P3 and David was P5 in the final session.”
Ad

Santino Ferrucci's strong warm-up performance at Indy Toronto, despite a poor qualifying session

Apart from the crash towards the end, Santino Ferrucci had a great warm-up session and finished in P3, behind Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel's Arrow McLaren. The AJ Foyt Racing driver was eliminated in Round 1 during the Indy Toronto qualifying and will be starting the race in P23.

Ad

However, the strong pace in warm-up suggests that Ferrucci has a strong race car underneath him. The AFR team will now have to get to work and fix the #14 Chevrolet with the race starting in less than three hours after the crash.

Ferrucci's teammate, David Malukas, also had a strong run during the warm-up and finished inside the Top 5.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications