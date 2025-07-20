Santino Ferrucci wrecks his car in IndyCar warmup hours before Toronto race

AJ Foyt Racing star Santino Ferrucci crashed in the final moments of the IndyCar warm-up at the Indy Toronto. The 27-year-old wrecked his car at the street circuit in Toronto just hours before the IndyCar race. The AFR driver is safe and was able to get out of the car on his own.IndyCar took to the streets of Toronto for the only international race of the American open-wheel racing series’ 2025 season. After the qualifying session on Saturday, July 19, the driver took the circuit once again on Sunday morning before the race around noon.However, it had just rained before the warm-up session, with the track being damp. As a result, the Chip Ganassi Racing drivers decided to stay in the paddock and skip the warm-up completely. But the other drivers took the circuit for the warm-up.Santino Ferrucci crashed in the closing moments of the warm-up as the AJ Foyt Racing driver lost control of the car and smashed into the barrier. The #14 Chevrolet driver had a snap of oversteer into the entry of Turn 7, was not able to control the car, and hit the wall on the exit of Turn 7.The collision resulted in Santino Ferrucci's AFR damaging the front left and rear left suspension, as the car spun around and skidded towards the run-off area into Turn 8. The #14 Chevrolet then hit the barrier in the runoff area before coming to a stop.Ferrucci was able to get out of the car as a Red Flag was deployed by the stewards to recover the car and the driver. The session ended under Red Flag. AJ Foyt Racing shared an update about Santino Ferrucci on their social media account on X, which read,“Warmup concludes under red for Santino making contact with the wall. He got out under his own power. On a positive note, he was P3 and David was P5 in the final session.”Santino Ferrucci's strong warm-up performance at Indy Toronto, despite a poor qualifying sessionApart from the crash towards the end, Santino Ferrucci had a great warm-up session and finished in P3, behind Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel's Arrow McLaren. The AJ Foyt Racing driver was eliminated in Round 1 during the Indy Toronto qualifying and will be starting the race in P23.However, the strong pace in warm-up suggests that Ferrucci has a strong race car underneath him. The AFR team will now have to get to work and fix the #14 Chevrolet with the race starting in less than three hours after the crash.Ferrucci's teammate, David Malukas, also had a strong run during the warm-up and finished inside the Top 5.