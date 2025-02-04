Savannah Bananas flaunt special IndyCar partnership in first 2025 World Tour game

IndyCar has collaborated with the Banana Ball team Savannah Bananas as baseball team’s star Malachi Mitchell, infamously known as Flash Tha Kid featured a special helmet for the first game of the 2025 World Tour. The Banana Ball star uploaded a reel featuring the same on his Instagram account and thanked IndyCar for the gesture.

Banana Ball is a variation of the traditional baseball game with rules to make it more interesting and involving for the fans. These rules include the two-hour game time rule and a fan catching the ball in the stands declared as out rule.

With the 2025 IndyCar season on the horizon, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar, owned by Penske Corporation, gifted Malachi Mitchell a special driver helmet featuring the theme of Savannah Bananas with Tha Flash’s lightning logo.

In the reel shared on Instagram, Malachi Mitchell can be spotted wearing the Yellow motorsport helmet with a purple lightning logo on it and running from one base to another. The Banana Ball player thanked the IMS Head of Marketing Michael Kaltenmark and IMS Social Media Specialist Zach Horall. The reel’s caption read,

“Huge S/o to @mskaltenmark and @zhorrall over at @indianapolismotorspeedway for putting this legendary helmet together for Tha Kid Thank you guys so much and as always, Stay Fast”

FOX took over the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IndyCar series from NBC which will start with the 2025 season. The deal was confirmed last year with FOX starting the IndyCar promos as early as the holiday season.

Both Penske Entertainment and FOX are all hands on deck with the promotions and the special helmet for Malachi Mitchell was possibly an attempt at the same. FOX has so far released a couple of promos for the upcoming IndyCar season.

The first one starred Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and featured Tom Brady with the second one starring three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou. FOX has also announced the broadcast team for the upcoming season which includes Will Buxton and James Hinchcliffe.

Josef Newgarden's reaction to Alex Palou’s 2025 IndyCar promo

The Josef Newgarden promo released by IndyCar on FOX featured a section that talked about Team Penske's Driver's Children book and called it America's favorite. Alex Palou then cameoed in the promo and suggested his kid didn't like the book.

When the Spaniard's promo was released by FOX, Josef Newgarden took to social media platform X and hilariously replied to the promo saying,

"My kid loved it!”

Many IndyCar drivers, including Pato O'Ward and Scott McLaughlin, have lauded FOX's partnership with IndyCar and hailed the media company's effort in promoting the series. FOX will also be promoting the IndyCar series during the broadcast of other sports including NFL and NASCAR.

