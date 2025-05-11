Scott Dixon asks IndyCar to 'keep its nose out' after "stupid" Sonsio GP decision

The 27-car grid for the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix was mandated to run a three-stop race for the 85-lap event, and Scott Dixon voiced his concern on how this made the racing product a bit stale. The New Zealander urged IndyCar to stay out of the way of keeping strict strategy parameters like at the IMS road course, as he deemed the decision by the championship to be a mere stupid one.

The race at IMS' road course was incepted in 2014, and since then, multiple drivers have emerged victorious at the 14-turn circuit. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver is one of the drivers to have won at the fabled circuit and started this year's race down in 16th.

A top driver like Dixon would have hoped to place all his bets on a strategic gamble, but this year's race marked a change in the rules as drivers were forced to run two sets of primary and alternate tires, making the race a three-stopper at minimum. However, Scott Dixon was not onboard this change as he jibed back at IndyCar and urged them not to poke their nose in the strategic matters again (via X/@tonydonohue):

"Strategy-wise wise I think it would have been quite nice if IndyCar didn't get their nose kind of into that stuff, with the two-tire rule here; with two hards and two softs is kind of stupid. I don't know why they are getting involved in that stuff, so hopefully they keep [out of it] in the future."

"You are just mandating the same strategy for everybody, I don't understand, I have had nobody really explain me why it's a positive thing... I think the perfect IndyCar race is always a two stopper versus a three, and when they converge in the end, it's a bit of mayhem. So, that's what teams are here to do, it to create strategy, not IndyCar locking everybody into the same thing."

Despite the race being a forced three-stopper at a minimum for all the drivers, Dixon made his way up the field to finish the race in the top five.

Scott Dixon was one of the biggest movers at the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix

Scott Dixon at the INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The 44-year-old made several overtakes up the grid to take home a P5 finish. Though Rinus VeeKay and Kyle Kirkwood made more overtakes en route to get inside the top-10, the CGR driver stood out.

Since the start of the season, Scott Dixon has been one of the best drivers on race day. He claimed the runner-up trophy in St. Petersburg after starting sixth, and this trend of moving up the grid on the raceday has helped him salvage impressive points from potentially torrid race weekends.

However, this has not helped the New Zealander a lot in the championship standings as his teammate, Alex Palou, has a 114-point advantage in the championship standings.

