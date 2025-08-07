Scott Dixon declares teammate Alex Palou's dominance isn't liked by IndyCar fans, but remains "tremendous"

IndyCar veteran Scott Dixon has asserted that his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou's 2025 dominance is not liked by fans. But despite this, the former believes what Palou has achieved is 'tremendous'.

Ad

The ongoing campaign is 14 rounds down, and Alex Palou is sitting pretty at the top of the Drivers' standings with 590 points. In the process of doing so, he has also amassed eight Grand Prix wins, five pole positions, 11 top-five and 12 top-ten finishes.

Second-placed Pato O'Ward is quite a way behind on 469 points. In line with how dominant Palou has proved to be in his #10 Chip Ganassi racecar, Scott Dixon recently said the following via the Pit Pass Indy podcast:

Ad

Trending

"I think it's different from year to year, you know. Scenarios can change, things that are out of your control, but yeah, you know, I don't think, honestly, I don't think Alex has got too much to worry about. To be honest, I don't think there is much of a Championship fight this year, you know, the situation and it was a couple of years ago, where Alex came into the last race clear champion and then a second place was even tied up with us. You know, there was just no real race. I think as a competitor and as a fan, you don't like to see that, but you gotta congratulate them on a tremendous year." (7:45 onwards).

Ad

The 2025 IndyCar season has only three Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. Moreover, Round 15, the Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, is slated to take place this week. Alex Palou will have a chance to wrap up the title this Sunday (Aug 10).

Scott Dixon's take on potentially securing P2 in 2025 Drivers' championship

While Alex Palou could wrap up the title this week or in the coming weeks, Scott Dixon, on his end, could also give stiff competition to Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward in the fight for second place in the standings.

Ad

Via the same podcast, Dixon said the following:

"Yeah, we definitely be trying, I think honestly, Toronto was a bit of a rough one for us, especially with the championship gap to Pato. It's still not out of contention that's for sure." (8:27 onwards).

The six-time IndyCar champion, Scott Dixon, is currently in third place with 392 points (one Grand Prix win, six top-fives and 11 top-ten finishes).

Ad

Considering this, all the remaining races from Portland onwards would be crucial. Dixon, at least, will have to aim for podium finishes in all the races. Moreover, he might also have to wish for O'Ward going through a bit of a rough phase in his #5 Arrow McLaren challenger.

The pressure will be on the top three drivers in the standings to secure a finish as high as possible in the 2025 IndyCar season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.