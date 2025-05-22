"Scott Dixon definitely dyes his hair": 4-time Indy 500 winner takes a cheeky jibe at the Chip Ganassi Racing driver

Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon has been competing in IndyCar since 2003. Over the years, he has shared the racetrack with several drivers in the sport. One such driver is 4-time Indy 500 winner, Helio Castroneves, who recently took a hilarious jibe at Dixon.

Ad

Castroneves specifically targeted Dixon's hair and asserted that the latter 'definitely uses dye' at the current stage (44 years old) of his IndyCar career.

IndyCar contributor Christopher DeHarde recently brought to light Castroneves' comments and wrote:

“From being in the same room, I can see that Scott (Dixon) definitely dyes his hair. - Helio Castroneves" DeHarde wrote via X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Both Scott Dixon and Helio Castroneves are competing in the 2025 Indy 500. Following the recent qualifying, Dixon will start the upcoming Sunday's 200-lap race from fourth place for Chip Ganassi Racing, whereas Castroneves will start his outing from P24 for Meyer Shank Racing.

Dixon, who is a regular in IndyCar, is currently in sixth place in the 2025 Drivers' standings with 134 points. He is behind Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin.

Scott Dixon's strong take in light of Team Penske's Indy 500 controversy

While Helio Castroneves has taken a light-hearted jibe at Scott Dixon with regard to his hair, the latter is well aware of the Team Penske Indy 500 drama at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ad

The outfit's #2 and #12 cars were found in violation of Rule 14.7.8.16 relating to the discovery of modified attenuators. This took place ahead of the Top 12 Indy 500 qualifying shootout.

A lot has already been said about the whole ordeal by various esteemed personalities. Scott Dixon also recently gave his take on this as he said (via Crash):

"It’s not my problem, I’m here to race legally. It’s just a bad look, right? It’s (owner) Roger’s (Penske) series and his track. It’s not anything any of us wants to see. But it is what it is. It’s kinda sad."

Ad

Alongside a hefty penalty, the #2 and #12 cars of Josef Newgarden and Will Power have been sent to the back of the grid for the 2025 Indy 500. The duo will start the 200-lap race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from 32nd and 33rd positions.

While Dixon has voiced his opinion regarding the Team Penske outfit that is owned by IMS and IndyCar owner Roger Penske, from his side of things, the former is in a strong position as far as the race is concerned.

Dixon's P4 start (second row) has put him in a good position to triumph in the 2025 Indy 500. Moreover, with the strong pace of the Chip Ganassi car, the 44-year-old has a really good chance to secure a victory in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.