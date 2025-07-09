Scott Dixon earns national recognition from the New Zealand Herald following thrilling Mid-Ohio victory

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon was recently featured in New Zealand's widely circulated newspaper, the New Zealand Herald. The IndyCar driver featured alongside fellow Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen, who won at NASCAR on the same weekend.

On Tuesday, July 8, Adam Stern, a journalist with Sports Business Journal, shared a tweet with fans. The tweet featured a picture of the New Zealand Herald's front page with Dixon's and van Gisbergen's pictures, with the former winning the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio.

"Shane van Gisbergen and Scott Dixon are on the front page of today's New Zealand Herald newspaper (@NZHerald) after the Kiwi drivers won in NASCAR and IndyCar last weekend," the tweet read.

The 44-year-old drives the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. He won the Mid-Ohio race after his teammate and race leader, Alex Palou, missed the entry on Turn 9 and went wide on the exit. The former led the race from lap 85 onwards and drove to the checkered flag.

The New Zealander has had a decent season so far. He qualified in sixth place and finished the race in second place at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 2. During the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, which was held on June 16, Dixon qualified for the race in 11th place and finished in fourth.

Scott Dixon talks about 'pleasant surprise' at Mid-Ohio

Scott Dixon recently spoke about his race at Mid-Ohio. He won the race after a mistake made by Alex Palou. Dixon led 11 laps of the race after starting from ninth place and finished 0.4201 seconds ahead of Palou.

While talking to the media during the post-race conference, Dixon was questioned about what was going on in his mind when he saw his teammate go wide at Turn 9 and lose the lead of the race. He replied (via ASAP Sports):

"Well, on the approach to 9, I saw the dust and I was like, oh, maybe that's a lap car or something because there's been some times in these sessions where the dust has actually been lingering in the air. You come through 1, there's a load of dust and then you don't even see the car that's in front."

"I didn't know if it was him, and then obviously I see it's a black car. He's had multiple colors this year, so it's always hard to figure out, and I saw that he was kind of struggling to get going. Hate to say it, but pleasantly surprised when I saw that he was rejoining the track," Scott Dixon added.

Dixon is currently sitting in fourth place in the drivers' championship with 282 points.

