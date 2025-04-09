Scott Dixon encounters "mixed feelings" before induction into Long Beach's Motorsports Walk of Fame

Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon will be inducted to the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame before the 50th race at the street circuit in California. Jim Michaelian and Beverly O’Neill are the other two names who will be honored at Long Beach on Thursda (April 10), the day before the IndyCar race weekend begins.

Dixon came out and shared his feelings about getting honored and being added to the list. The CGR driver’s good friend Jimmie Johnson had already been inducted into the Walk of Fame. Speaking about the honor and the mixed feelings leading to it, Dixon said (via Los Angeles Daily News):

“I don’t know, it felt weird. It’s hard, you know, and then being inducted this year into the Walk of Fame for Long Beach, which is amazing, too; it feels great.”

AUTO: AUG 17 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver explained how it felt unnatural as he wrote down his speech for the induction on Thursday since he is still an active driver and is chasing his next championship. He added:

“But it’s kind of hard because even when I was writing my speech for the Motorsports Hall of Fame, I’m like, man, I just want to be talking about how I’m trying to win next weekend as opposed to talking about my career and the people that helped me get there. It’s mixed feelings, I guess.”

Scott Dixon is a six-time IndyCar champion and is just one championship away from equaling AJ Foyt's record of seven championships. The Kiwi is the most accomplished driver on the current IndyCar grid with 58 wins to his name. The only active driver who comes close to Dixon's win statistics is Will Power with 44 wins.

Alex Palou revealed that he looked up to Scott Dixon

During the Thermal Club IndyCar race weekend, Alex Palou was questioned about who his greatest all-time IndyCar driver was and who he looked up to. The Spaniard highlighted how the sport has some big names like Mario Andretti, Dario Franchitti and AJ Foyt, but it's his teammate Scott Dixon that he looks up to.

“What I look up to the most is Scott Dixon, my teammate. Basically, because he's done it in two different eras, like twenty years ago when he started and now racing has changed a lot,” said Palou

“I think the competitiveness now is a lot closer... and for him to be able to do that for so long, and have won, as of now six championships, it's truly amazing. So that's the guy I'm looking forward,” he added.

Alex Palou is already a three-time IndyCar champion and started the 2025 season with back-to-back wins. If the Spaniard continues on his current trajectory, he could very well surpass Scott Dixon's six IndyCar titles.

