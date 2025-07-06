Scott Dixon exploits Alex Palou's rare error to win IndyCar Mid-Ohio race: See full race results

The Mid-Ohio Grand Prix was won by Scott Dixon after 90 laps of ruthless racing. The 2.258-mile track threw tantrums at various drivers, but the Kiwi prevailed to claim his first win of the 2025 season and become the third different driver to do so.

The command to start the engines was delivered by Bobby Rahal, and the 27-car grid went out on their formation lap. As the race went green, Alex Palou fended off a charge from Christian Lundgaard, while chaos ensued with Josef Newgarden locking his rear axle and taking out Graham Rahal in the process.

While the 36-year-old was able to get back into the race, the Team Penske driver did not have the same luck as the No. 2 car suffered major damage with a broken rear wing. Newgarden told FOX Sports:

"I'm not sure. I either had a massive rear lock-up and spun or I got touched, I don't know. To me, initially, it felt like I locked the rears all of a sudden out of nowhere, kind of unexpectedly, or I got touched. If I didn't get touched, then just a weird, freak, massive rear lock, which is bizarre."

This led to the first caution period of the race, which multiple drivers utilized to get through their tire mandate.

One such driver was Will Power, but his race soon came to an end on lap 12, as his rear-left side of his car caught fire, which meant that he was done for the day. On the other hand, the net race leaders soon pitted, but their plans of fighting for position were put to rest after Christian Rasmussen caused the second caution of the race.

The restart saw the top three remaining in the same order. But, Simpson soon started to plummet down the order as Colton Herta joined Alex Palou and Christian Lundgaard in the top three. Meanwhile, the race remained pretty sterile until Santino Ferrucci forced Conor Daly off the track.

The 27-year-old was found guilty of the offence and handed a three-place penalty. On the other hand, the reigning champion suffered a heart-stopping moment on lap 54, where he ventured over the track limits and lost more than one-and-a-half seconds to his rivals over that lap.

Though people focused on the top spots, Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist soon started to emerge as threats to the top spots, owing to their alternate two-stopper compared to the others' three-stopper. With lap 62 turning around, Dixon and Kyffin Simpson peeled into the pits, but the latter stalled his car in the pits and later hit the pit crew members of Rinus VeeKay on his way out of the box.

But Palou's self-inflicted errors came back to haunt him as in the final stage of the race, he made another mistake and allowed his teammate to get past him. This led to a deja vu moment as Scott Dixon and Alex Palou brought home a CGR 1-2 like at the season opener in St. Petersburg, but this time the roles were reversed.

This helped the 44-year-old become the third different driver after Palou and Kyle Kirkwood to win a race in the 2025 season at the 11th fixture on the calendar.

Scott Dixon shares his thoughts on winning the IndyCar Mid-Ohio Grand Prix

Scott Dixon at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon was over the moon to record his 59th race win in the IndyCar series. Moreover, the victory at Mid-Ohio ended his 20-race winless streak.

Reflecting on bagging in his first victory of the 2025 campaign, he said:

"It was definitely a tough race, full credit to everybody at Chip Ganassi Racing... Just so much fun to try to pull off what we did and do with what we had was fantastic.

"I just had to look at the corner and the car was going to turn, and was hoping that the rear tires were going to hold on."

Meanwhile, Scott Dixon was partnered by Alex Palou and Christian Lundgaard on the podium in Ohio.

What is the finishing order for the 2025 IndyCar Mid-Ohio Grand Prix?

The 90-lap race saw 24 drivers take the chequered flag, while all 27 were classified in the following order:

#9 Scott Dixon #10 Alex Palou #7 Christian Lundgaard #26 Colton Herta #5 Pato O'Ward #60 Felix Rosenqvist #66 Marcus Armstrong #27 Kyle Kirkwood #18 Rinus VeeKay #8 Kyffin Simpson #6 Nolan Siegel #28 Marcus Ericsson #90 Callum Ilott #42 Louis Foster #20 Alexander Rossi #14 Santino Ferrucci #4 David Malukas #18 Sting Ray Robb #76 Conor Daly #30 Devlin DeFrancesco #83 Robert Shwartzman #51 Jacob Abel #3 Scott McLaughlin #24 Graham Rahal #21 Christian Rasmussen #12 Will Power #2 Josef Newgarden

