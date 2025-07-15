Scott Dixon gets candid about whether IndyCar needs more doubleheaders like Iowa

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon recently spoke about his race at Iowa. He spoke about his preference when it comes to races like Iowa.

The New Zealander drives the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. He finished in second place in the Farm to Finish 275 race after he qualified in 8th place at the double-header weekend at Iowa.

While talking to the media post-race, Scott Dixon was asked if he would prefer double headers or a single feature race for a track like Iowa. He replied by saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I think if the race is good -- this was definitely a rebound from last year. I think a successful kind of double-headers in the past -- Toronto was always a good one, Houston was quite a good one -- I think it works. Yeah, I don't know. It's kind of above my pay grade to be honest. I'm happy to race wherever."

He claimed his third podium finish this season along with a 1-2 finish for the Chip Ganassi Racing team for the second time in eight days. During the first race at Iowa held on July 12, Dixon qualified in 6th place and finished in 10th place.

The Kiwi driver has had a decent season so far. At the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2, he qualified in sixth spot and finished in second spot. This marked Chip Ganassi Racing's first 1-2 finish of the 2025 season. During the recently held race at Mid-Ohio, Scott Dixon qualified in ninth place and finished in first place.

Scott Dixon opens up about a 'pleasantly surprising' moment at Mid-Ohio

Scott Dixon had recently opened up about his race at Mid-Ohio. He won the event after an unfortunate mistake that cost his teammate and current championship leader Alex Palou a win. Palou went wide at the entry of Turn 9, which allowed the Kiwi driver to take the lead of the race.

While talking to the media post-race, the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing driver was questioned about what was going through his mind when he saw his teammate go wide at Turn 9. He replied (via ASAP Sports):

"Well, on the approach to 9, I saw the dust and I was like, oh, maybe that's a lap car or something because there's been some times in these sessions where the dust has actually been lingering in the air. You come through 1, there's a load of dust and then you don't even see the car that's in front."

"I didn't know if it was him, and then obviously I see it's a black car. He's had multiple colors this year, so it's always hard to figure out, and I saw that he was kind of struggling to get going. Hate to say it, but pleasantly surprised when I saw that he was rejoining the track," Scott Dixon added.

Scott Dixon led 11 laps of the race and finished the race 0.4201 seconds ahead of Palou. The 44-year-old currently sits in 3rd place in the drivers' championship with 348 points to his credit.

