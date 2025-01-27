Scott Dixon gives his take on "mishaps" after missing a potential Rolex 24 win

Scott Dixon and Co. finished the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona, also known as the 24 Hours of Daytona, in the overall P2 position, missing out on a potential win. The IndyCar driver came out after the race and reflected upon his team's performance. He shared his opinion on missing the overall and the GTP category wins.

Dixon spoke with motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass and others after the 2025 24 Hours of Daytona and his team's P2 finish. The 44-year-old highlighted a few errors on the drivers' side but hailed Acura for providing a brilliant car and executing the strategies perfectly. He said:

“It was a difficult race. Like it definitely wasn't easy. There was lots of deg and you know, speed issues, I think through some of the double stints early on, I would say it also didn't go without mistakes and a few mishaps, you know, on a few, few different situations. But you know, Acura, I think as far as the team and the car ran flawlessly, they did a fantastic job strategy wise.

“It's always tough when you finish your second. You know you, you have a big dream coming here to, to win the race but you know, definitely Porsche brought a pretty big punch and they were definitely very fast. Same with BMW. But Tom did a fantastic job at the end there to grab second,” he added.

Scott Dixon teamed up with Felix Rosenqvist, Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun for Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian No. 60 entry as they managed to qualify the Acura ARX-06 6th in class.

Scott Dixon and Co.’s rollercoaster race at the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona

The No. 60 entry had a strong first half of the race, slotting in as high as P2 in class. Alex Palou and Co.’s No. 93 entry for Meyer Shank Racing qualified in P2 but dropped toward the back of a class after a rear suspension failure. It took the team exactly an hour to repair the damages, and by then they were already 30+ laps down on the leader.

However, Scott Dixon and Co. faced troubles in the second half when Felix Rosenqvist had a small incident at Turn 6, which forced the No. 60 entry to pit for a new front wing. The team ran an ineffective P4 with four hours remaining in the race.

An issue for the BMW promoted Tom Blomqvist into P3 in the final 45 minutes. He then made a pass on the Porsche in the final few minutes and finished the race in P2 while chasing the lead Porsche.

The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing entry finished just 1.3 seconds away from the overall winner. Alex Palou and Co. never recovered from the time lost due to the suspension failure and finished P8 in the GTP class.

