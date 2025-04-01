Scott Dixon gives his verdict on potential Indycar retirement

Scott Dixon made his IndyCar debut in the early 2000s and has been racing in the American open-wheel racing series for over two decades. Despite being 44 years old, the Kiwi driver is still performing at the top of his game. In a recent interview, Dixon gave a verdict on his retirement while mentioning key factors that will determine when he hands up his helmet.

Scott Dixon sat down for an interview with the New Zealand Herald as he answered questions about his personal and racing life. Amid this, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver revealed how age is just a number for him, and the key factors that will determine his retirement are his performance and competitiveness. Speaking about the same, Dixon said,

“I think not being competitive is probably the first thing, you know? I've got a lot of lots of friends that have retired and ... a lot of those people kind of regret doing it. I think it's a pure luxury to, you know, do something that you actually, really, really love.”

“There will be a point, you know, for me, if you're just getting your arse kicked, then, you know, you don't want to continuously do that, that's for sure. I enjoy getting pushed constantly. And you know, for me it burns stronger and brighter than it ever has been,” Dixon added.

IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring - Source: Getty

Dixon started the 2025 IndyCar season strongly with a podium at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg. The CGR driver was in the lead pack and came out in traffic after his final stop. Had the pitstop been timed better, the Kiwi could've gone on to win the race. Nonetheless, it was a 1-2 finish for CGR, with Alex Palou taking the race win.

Will Buxton recently came out and compared F1 drivers to their IndyCar counterparts. The IndyCar play-by-play announcer compared Scott Dixon to Lewis Hamilton, detailing them as the GOAT, with the most championships of the drivers currently on the grid.

Alex Palou names Scott Dixon as the driver he 'looks up to'

Alex Palou was featured on the First Things First TV show on FOX and was questioned about the driver he looked up to. The three-time IndyCar champion suggested that the sport has had great drivers like AJ Foyt, Mario Andretti, and Dario Franchitti, but said that his teammate Scott Dixon is who he looked up to.

“Overall as a career, what I look up to the most is Scott Dixon, my teammate. Basically, because he's done it in two different eras, like twenty years ago when he started and now racing has changed a lot. I think the competitiveness now is a lot closer...and for him to be able to do that for so long, and have won, as of now six championships, it's truly amazing. So thats the guy I'm looking for and trying to chase.” (0:57 onwards).

Alex Palou started his title defense with back-to-back wins in the first two races of the 2025 IndyCar season at St. Petersburg and Thermal Club.

