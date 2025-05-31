Scott Dixon and Graham Rahal handed a devastating blow as IndyCar hits them with a severe penalty

Scott Dixon and Graham Rahal have witnessed their Detroit Grand Prix race weekend get off to a far-from-ideal start. The IndyCar veteran duo has been hit with severe penalties ahead of the Michigan race.

The duo, who entered the race off the back of a rather underwhelming Indy 500 race weekend, have been slapped with six-place grid penalties respectively for unapproved engine changes. According to an announcement made on IndyCar’s X account (formerly Twitter), the penalties meted out to both drivers will be served at the Detroit event.

Dixon was found in violation of Article 16.1.2.3.2 of the IndyCar rule book.

“A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out,” the rule book states.

For Graham Rahal, on his part, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan veteran was found in violation of Rule 16.1.5.4.

“Once an Indianapolis 500 Mile Race Engine is fitted to the Car, removal of the Engine prior to the Indianapolis 500 Race is an Unapproved Engine Change-Out, unless it is replaced for Repair,” the rule details.

With the penalties confirmed, the pair will now shift their focus to maximizing qualifying performance — a crucial factor in the race, considering the narrow street circuit of the Grand Prix, where overtaking is sometimes limited and grid positions often influence the outcome of the races.

For Dixon, the temporary road course at Michigan holds fond memories, having secured as many as four victories there. Graham Rahal, on his part, boasts a couple of wins at the Michigan event, picking up wins in both races hosted at the track in 2017.

How Scott Dixon reacted following the Indy 500 event

Scott Dixon was disappointed following his outing at the Indy 500 event. The Chip Ganassi veteran was one of several drivers who suffered an early incident during the Brickyard showpiece.

The 44-year-old witnessed his rear brakes go up in flames ahead of him, taking the green flag for the 109th running of the event. Dixon was forced into an early and lengthy pit stop, which largely shaped the outcome of his race.

“Another 500 in the books, firstly a big congratulations to my teammate @alexpalou and @chipganassiracing on the win. Unfortunately brake failure on my car on the opening laps, we went 3 laps down after stopping. Managed to get back out there and kept running to collect points. Tough day. Looking forward to @detroitgp,” he wrote on Instagram following the Indy 500.

Scott Dixon’s race, which was impacted by his brake problems, saw him finish the Indianapolis event in 23rd position. However, post-race penalties to both Andretti Autosport’s Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood, alongside Prema Racing’s Callum Ilott, would see him move up to 20th place in the final race results.

The New Zealand racer, who will now have his sights set on the Detroit Grand Prix, will have the little head-scratcher of the six-place grid penalty he has been handed for the Michigan event.

