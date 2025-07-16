Scott Dixon hails Dan Wheldon's widow for bravely backing their sons' racing: "We're going to see them in IndyCar or F1"

Scott Dixon has applauded motorsport legend Dan Wheldon's widow wife Susie Behm, for backing sons Sebastian and Oliver in their racing careers. On 16 October 2011, Dan Wheldon died at the age of 33 in a horrific 15-car crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during an IndyCar race.

Dan Wheldon is an immensely respected name in the world of motorsports, who won two Indy 500s and the then-called IRL IndyCar Series drivers' championship in 2005.

His and Susie Wheldon's sons Sebastian and Oliver are also involved in professional racing. Scott Dixon, via the Never Settle podcast, recently talked about Suzie's role in Wheldon and their sons' racing career. He said:

"Those two were so tight that I think you know, she just saw so much of what Dan loved and you see it in Sebastian and Oliver too man, like it's so cool when you see them at the race track. I hope they keep after it, and no doubt we're going to see them in indyCar or Formula pretty soon."

At the time of Dan Wheldon's death, Sebastian was two and a half years old, whereas Oliver was only seven months old. Last year, in line with how tough it has been for Susie Wheldon to bravely encourage (knowing what happened with Dan Wheldon) both Sebastian and Oliver in their respective racing careers, she said (via an interaction with People):

"It's definitely a different type of mindset. But I am a mother first, and your natural instinct is to protect your kids. But seeing them in what they're doing, and how they are fulfilled and how happy, it's brought me so much joy and healing."

The 16-year-old Sebastian Wheldon is currently competing in the 2025 Italian F4 Championship with PREMA Racing. Last year, he competed in the USF Juniors and is also a member of the Andretti Global driver development program. Oliver Wheldon, 14, is also a part of the same development program.

Scott Dixon secured second place in Iowa Race 2

While Scott Dixon has made it known that he is expecting Dan Wheldon's sons to make it into IndyCar or Formula 1, he himself had a strong outing during last week's Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway.

Scott Dixon started the 275-lap IndyCar Series race from P8 on the grid, but by the business end of the race, found himself in second position to secure a 1-2 finish for Chip Ganassi Racing. His teammate Alex Palou triumphed in the event in Iowa.

Speaking about his performance, Dixon, via his Instagram account, wrote:

"Great rebound today, car was much better just took us a little while to really dial it in. Congrats to Alex and the 10 team. Mega job all round. CGR 1-2."

Scott Dixon is one of the most experienced drivers in America's highest class of open-wheel racing. He has been competing in the sport since 2003 and has so far, has secured six drivers' championships.

In the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, the 44-year-old is currently in third place in the standings with 342 points. His teammate Alex Palou is dominating the top place with 515 points after seven Grand Prix wins in 12 starts.

