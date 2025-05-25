Scott Dixon hails Indy 500 shocking pole 'a really cool story'

Several drivers and stakeholders, including Scott Dixon, were left stunned after Robert Shwartzman claimed pole position for the Indy 500. The rookie driver posted the fastest average speed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to clinch the top starting spot for the iconic event.

The 26-year-old, who was racing for the first time on an oval circuit, had subtly offered a statement of intent in the lead-up to the previous session ahead of the Fast Six, as he was third quickest during the second round of qualifying. However, with little tipping him to qualify on the front row for the Indy 500, Shwartzman stormed to pole position, much to the amazement of many.

Dixon was one of several individuals who were impressed by the pace shown by the Israeli driver, and the 44-year-old did not hold back his thoughts on Shwartzman’s pole position. Sharing his thoughts with the media, as captured by @allaboutindyracing on Instagram, the New Zealand racer narrated his feelings.

“Even for them [Prema Racing], I think it was unexpected. There are a lot of ex-Ganassi people there. [Ryan] Briscoe, who I talk to quite often—I think they were just as shocked as most of the other people. It was a shock for one, but a really cool story.”

Shwartzman, who also qualified ahead of Takuma Sato, Pato O’Ward, and Scott Dixon, became the first rookie since Teo Fabi in 1983 to claim pole position on his first attempt at the Indy 500. The Scuderia Ferrari Academy graduate will now aim to convert his front-row start into a possible race victory.

Scott Dixon reacts after the Indy 500 qualifying weekend

Scott Dixon has shared his thoughts following the qualifying weekend of the Indy 500. The Chip Ganassi veteran qualified in fourth place for his 23rd entry into the Brickyard event.

The 44-year-old, who has had a relatively quiet start to the 2025 campaign, was the quickest of the Chip Ganassi team drivers, outpacing championship leader Alex Palou and youngster Kyffin Simpson.

“Catching up on the past weekend… it’s been busy… Qualifying weekend is like nothing else. The effort that goes into running 4 laps is insane. The tensions and nerves are always pinned. The car has been feeling great. We had another hybrid issue in practice, but trust me the car is good… really good 😉,” Dixon shared on Instagram.

Dixon enters the 109th running of the Indianapolis showpiece in pursuit of his second win at the event. The six-time IndyCar Series champion last recorded victory at the Indy 500 during the 2008 edition of the race.

In his over two-decade span of racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Dixon has recorded five pole positions and four podium finishes, in addition to leading the most laps three times (2008, 2020, and 2022) with the Chip Ganassi team. Whether he can finally add what is fast becoming an elusive second Indy 500 title to his haul of honors at the upcoming event remains to be seen.

