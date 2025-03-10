Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden pinpointed as the biggest team players on the grid by IndyCar pundit

Motorsports journalist Jack Benyon has claimed that Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden are the biggest team players on the IndyCar grid at the moment. The American also pointed out how Newgarden never throws his team under the bus.

Dixon and Newgarden have been two of the most successful drivers in the sport in the last decade. Dixon is the second most successful driver, by championships, in the series' history, with a total of six to his name.

The pair alternatively won the drivers' title between 2017 and 2020. Newgarden won his two titles in 2017 and 2019, while Dixon won his two latest championships in 2018 and 2020.

According to IndyCar pundit Jack Benyon, the two are not only formidable winners but also the biggest team players on the grid. Speaking on The Race IndyCar Podcast, Benyon mentioned that Dixon, and Newgarden especially, will almost never throw their teams under the bus, even if a team mistake cost them a race. He said:

"[Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden] are two of the biggest team players in the paddock. Scott may be a little more likely to but Newgarden especially, they just refuse to throw their team under the bus under any circumstances.

"I know for a fact that there were three or four races last year where Josef had problems and things that went wrong, that were maybe team mistakes or things that had gone wrong behind the scenes, and he just won't talk about those," he added.

Benyon even went on to explain that one could go up to the Penske driver and confront him about a mistake his team made, but Newgarden will somehow find a way to deflect the attention away and steer the conversation in another direction.

After Dixon and Newgarden finished on the podium in the first race of 2025 in St. Pete, they would hope to take the challenge to the reigning champion and the man who earned the top step on that podium last Sunday, Alex Palou.

Former IndyCar driver J. R. Hildebrand explains why Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden are such good team players

Alex Palou (1st), Scott Dixon (2nd) and Josef Newgarden (3rd) on the podium after the St. Petersburg Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Former IndyCar driver J. R. Hildebrand explained that Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden are such team players because they understand they will benefit from a good team environment in the long haul. He went on to explain how important the role of a driver is in driving a 'ride or die' attitude within the team.

Speaking on The Race IndyCar Podcast, Hildebrand explained why he thought the two rivals were actually the biggest team players on the grid. He said:

"They know that they're both in situations that they're in for the long haul, which is part of this. And I think they know that being in that situation, you gotta have a 'ride or die' group of people around you.

"And as a driver you are probably the most important person to dictate that attitude within the team," he added.

The two veterans were the main focus of the final lap of the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. After Newgarden unsuccessfully tried to have a go at race leader Palou in the final stages, Dixon capitalized and managed to pass the American to claim second place in the final lap.

