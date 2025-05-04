Scott Dixon has low hopes for Alabama Indy GP after 'frustrating' qualifying mishap

Scott Dixon suffered a torrid session in the qualifying for the Alabama Grand Prix. The New Zealander messed up his final run during the Round 1 Group 2 qualifications and was unable to control his car at the fast turn 7-8 section, leading him to lament his qualifying mishap.

The 44-year-old is the oldest driver on the IndyCar grid, but his desire to win another championship has not faded. He has amassed six championships in his two-decade-plus career and is looking to claim his record-equalling seventh title.

Though Dixon hopes to get another title under his belt, his teammate, Alex Palou, has started to mount a stern title defense. In the three races held so far, the senior CGR driver (Dixon) has claimed a single podium finish and intends to get back to the top step at the Alabama Grand Prix.

However, he was knocked out in the Round 1 qualifications. Scott Dixon had put up a banker lap, but his main soft tire run was pending as the session grew close to its end. Jumping onto the red boots, the former champion aimed to stay clear of the relegation zone but lost control of his car during the run, leading to an off-track venture.

This resulted in him sliding over the grass and the gravel at turn 8 and losing his fastest lap time, to rub further salt into his wounds. Frustrated from his miscalculation, the CGR driver said:

"I really didn't feel like I went into [turn] 8 that hard. Kind of over slowed, then kind of released the brake, and as I did, lost the rear and then tried to correct [it], the way it hit the curb spat me off."

"But frustrating, the car was quick, lap was coming pretty easy. We were pretty loose on the blacks but our times seemed to be third or fourth on the blacks. And then just lost the rear there and unfortunately, you have no time to recover."

While the IndyCar sphere is centered around the Alabama Grand Prix, fans are awaiting another race in May to take place.

Scott Dixon reflects on his outing at the Indy 500 Open Test

Scott Dixon at the IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring - Source: Getty

The 2025 Indy 500 is scheduled to take place on May 25, and the traditional open test was held in the last week of April. Scott Dixon emerged as the fastest during Day 1 of open testing, showcasing his expertise behind the wheel of a racecar.

Talking about how his first venture with the hybrid engines around IMS went down, Dixon said (via Motorsport.com):

"We didn't do the October test, so first time with the hybrid here, which definitely adds some elements to it and makes it pretty interesting. I think it is going to determine a lot race-wise, maybe even for the shootout at the end. I think it could determine that."

Scott Dixon will start the race last as his fastest lap on the primary tire was deleted for causing a yellow flag, making his day at the Barber Motorsports Park even harder.

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

