Scott Dixon makes feelings known about Roger Penske-led team's IndyCar rut: "They've been off a lot"

Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon has given his take on the Roger Penske-led Team Penske's woeful 2025 IndyCar season. The Mooresville-based outfit has not been anywhere near its usual high standards in the sport.

Ad

The ongoing campaign is 10 rounds down, and not even a single Team Penske driver is in the top five. Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power is in 9th place in the Drivers' standings, whereas Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden are not even in the top 10. McLaughlin is in P11 and Newgarden is in P19.

Several top motorsports personalities have taken note of Penske's woeful 2025 campaign, and the latest to join the list is Scott Dixon. Via the Speed Street Podcast with Conor Daly, Dixon specifically shed light on Team Penske's qualifying pace:

Ad

Trending

"It's just been a bizarre year for them. I would say what's more, not shocking, but just, you know, qualifying has been tough for a lot of people this year, but, you know, they've been off a lot, at lot of different places where they're normally pretty exceptional." (1:11:56 onwards).

Ad

In last week's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Josef Newgarden secured a disappointing P18 finish in qualifying, whereas Scott McLaughlin and Will Power ended up in P21 and P22.

Scott Dixon, on his end, in his Chip Ganassi Racing challenger, secured a P9 finish in qualifying and went on to triumph in the fiercely contested 90-lap Grand Prix.

Scott Dixon's verdict on winning 'tough race' at Mid-Ohio

While Scott Dixon has taken the time to share his feelings on Team Penske's horrendous 2025 IndyCar season, he had a fruitful race weekend last week (as indicated above). Dixon secured a sensational Grand Prix win against his teammate Alex Palou during the dying stages of the race.

Ad

In line with this, he gave his take on winning the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. He said the following via IndyCar on FOX:

"It was definitely a tough race, full credit to everybody at Chip Ganassi Racing. I'm not sure where Kyffin was, but I'm sure he was right there as well. Fantastic, it was my fault in qualifying. But just so much fun, to you know to try and pull off what we did."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the first 10 rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, Scott Dixon is currently in fourth place in the Drivers' standings with 282 points. In the process of doing so, he has secured a solitary Grand Prix win, four top-five and seven top-ten finishes.

Next up on the race calendar is this week's double-header at the Iowa Speedway. Taking this into consideration, this is the perfect opportunity for Dixon to secure a decent chunk of points by the end of Race 2 on the upcoming Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.