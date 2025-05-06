Scott Dixon's 'true performance' in IndyCar at Barber leaves Chip Ganassi Racing boss floored

Scott Dixon was a man on a mission at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday. While his teammate Alex Palou dominated and won the race, the six-time IndyCar champion emerged as the biggest mover at Barber, gaining 14 positions. This impressed Chip Ganassi Racing manager, Barry Wanser.

Ad

Dixon faltered in qualifying on Saturday, getting knocked out in Round 1. He started 26th on the 27-driver grid. Like most other drivers, the No. 9 CGR Honda driver started on the soft tires, and his team executed flawlessly during his three pit stops.

He gained 14 positions in a race where there was no caution, displaying his brilliant racecraft and undying pace, to finish P12. Barry Wanser, who works on Alex Palou's No. 10 squad and is a legend of the sport, commented on Scott Dixon's comeback post-race. He said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

Trending

"You can never count out Scott Dixon. Six championships, many wins. Obviously, had a different qualifying session. Didn't advance. But I think if I heard right, he was the biggest mover of the race. That's pretty hard to do to make up that many positions in an all-green race. That is true performance on track and in the pits."

Ad

Though Dixon's performance at Barber was incredible, it was the first time he finished outside the Top 10 this season.

Scott Dixon reflects on his 'tough' race at Barber after getting IndyCar's 'Biggest mover' award

Scott Dixon drives his No. 9 Honda at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

It is a rare occurrence for Scott Dixon to qualify as low as he did at Barber. He has 32 pole positions in his 25-year IndyCar career. Though the number isn't mammoth when his other achievements, like 57 race wins and six titles, are taken into account, it is still impressive.

Ad

During the 90-lap Children's of Alabama Indy GP, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver had to prove his worth on pure pace. With the race featuring no caution periods, like the two races before, a fortunate strategy gain was out of question. After getting the Jostens 'Biggest Mover' award, he said (via IndyCar on Instagram):

"It was definitely a tough race for 12th. Obviously, starting in 26th was pretty rough. We did all we could, but when these races are going green to checker, it doesn't give too many options. And I think everybody that we were racing today around us was pretty decent."

Ad

Dixon also congratulated his reigning champion teammate Alex Palou for his third win of the 2025 season. CGR's third driver, Kyffin Simpson, had opposing fortunes. He qualified in a career-best 10th position, but dropped 11 places in the race to finish in P21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.