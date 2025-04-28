Scott Dixon's wife and daughter celebrate 50 years of Apsley girls' house at Wellington College in style

Emma Davies-Dixon, wife of IndyCar driver Scott Dixon, shared a proud family moment on Instagram after attending a special evening at Wellington College. The event celebrated 50 years of the Apsley girls' house, where their daughter, Poppy Davies Dixon, is a student.

The celebration took place at Wellington, with Poppy and her classmates, known as the Apsley girls, coming together for the occasion.

Apsley House is a girls' boarding house at Wellington College in Crowthorne, Berkshire, England. Established in 1975 as the school's first girls' house, it initially welcomed sixth-form girls and has since expanded to accommodate approximately 70 students across various year groups.

Scott Dixon's wife shared a series of photos and a video captured during the evening on Instagram. Emma wore a long black dress made of velvety material. The dress had a deep V-neckline and two stylish cut-outs at the front, held together with pretty floral-shaped jeweled pins.

Poppy wore a shiny, gold-colored gown that looked elegant and stylish. Her dress had thin straps and a fitted shape, with a cut-out design on the side of her waist. She kept her jewelry simple, wearing small gold hoop earrings. In the caption, Emma praised Poppy for her hard work throughout her school years. She wrote:

"Last night was such a perfect evening, 50 years of Apsley girls' house at Wellington College. Pops, you have worked so hard your whole school life. Seeing you laughing and enjoying the evening with your beautiful Apsley sisters made me so proud. Apsley 5th form are now going into the biggest 2 months of their young lives, best of luck girls with your upcoming GCSE exams. 🤞🏼🤍✨"

While Poppy is gearing up for her GCSE exams, her father has also started preparations for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Scott Dixon topped the first day of the Indy 500 open test

IndyCar drivers have started preparations for the upcoming Indianapolis 500, which will be held on Sunday, May 25. Scott Dixon set the fastest time on the first day of the Indianapolis 500 open test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday, April 23.

The day started slowly because internet and communication problems at the track delayed cars from going out. An hour was added towards the end of the test to compensate for the loss of time. At the end of the day, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver was fastest, posting a lap of 39.9677 seconds at an average speed of 225.182 miles per hour. Josef Newgarden was close behind, finishing with a speed of 225.125 miles per hour.

After testing, the six-time IndyCar champion explained that his team was working through many changes, especially because this was their first time testing the new hybrid system at Indianapolis.

"It's testing – just trying to get through the test list, lots of changes,” Scott Dixon shared (via Motorsport.com). “We didn't do the October test, so first time with the hybrid here, which definitely adds some elements to it and makes it pretty interesting. I think it is going to determine a lot race-wise, maybe even for the shootout at the end. I think it could determine that."

“So, trying to clarify a lot of those situations to make sure that you're covered muscle memory-wise and memory-wise. It comes down to that," he added.

Scott Dixon will return for on-track action on Sunday, May 4, in the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park. The 90-lap race around the 2.3-mile road course is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm ET.

