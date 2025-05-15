Scott Dixon's wife delivers 5-word sentiment upon arrival at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Emma Davies Dixon, wife of six-time IndyCar champion, Scott Dixon, shared a heartfelt message as she arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday, May 14. She shared a video clip captured from her flight as she was arriving at IMS and wrote a simple 5-word message that captured the emotions she felt in the moment.

Emma’s message came as she was about to arrive at IMS to support her husband during the build-up to the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. Her arrival coincided with the second day of practice for the race.

Scott Dixon, 44, has had a solid performance during both days of practice so far. On Tuesday, he finished fourth with a best lap time of 39.9896 seconds and a top speed of 225.059 mph. Despite weather interruptions from rain and lightning, he managed 53 laps. On Wednesday, Dixon once again placed fourth with a best time of 39.9836 seconds and a top speed of 225.092 mph.

Emma, who has been his big supporter of Scott Dixon over the years, shared the following message as she arrived at the iconic racetrack:

“Now it feels like May,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Screengrab of Emma Davies Dixon's IG Story (@emmadaviesdixon via Instagram)

The Indianapolis 500, held every year on the last Sunday of May, transforms the entire month into a celebration for racing fans. This period is filled with events, traditions, and community activities that build excitement leading up to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Emma, a former British and Welsh 800-meter champion, met with Scott Dixon in London in 2006 and were married two years later at Goodwood House in England. They now share three children: daughters Poppy and Tilly, and son Kit.

Alex Palou reminds everybody of Scott Dixon's threat at the Indy 500

While Alex Palou continues to dominate the championship (with four wins out of five races), he hasn’t forgotten about one man who always shows up strong at the Indianapolis 500 — Scott Dixon. Speaking on Wednesday, Palou reminded everyone why Dixon remains a top threat heading into the 109th running of the race.

“We saw him on his first lap (of Tuesday’s practice) go P1 (on the speed chart),” Palou said (via IndyCar.com). “Then it took everybody kind of an hour or two to get to the speed he was at. He’s always fast here, qualifying, the race. He’s just had a lot of bad luck here.”

Scott Dixon has some of the most impressive stats in Indy 500 history. He has led 16 different editions of the race (out of his 22), more than any other driver. He also holds the record for most laps led at the Indy 500 with 677. He’s been out front in 74 separate stints and has completed over 10,000 miles at the Speedway, a feat only three other drivers have managed.

Despite these numbers, Dixon has just one Indy 500 win, which came in 2008. Since then, he’s come close several times. He led 111 laps in 2020 and 95 laps in 2022 but couldn’t seal the win. He’s finished second three times, third twice, and has nine top-five finishes at the race.

The New Zealander currently sits sixth in the championship standings with 134 points. He’s 114 points behind his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and points leader, Alex Palou. But when it comes to the Indy 500, Palou made it clear, Scott Dixon is always one to watch.

