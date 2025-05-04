Scott Dixon’s wife drops 3-word comment celebrating Sebastian Wheldon’s Italian F4 championship victory

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon's wife, Emma Davies, recently reshared a post from the F4 Italian Championship's Instagram page, congratulating Sebastian Wheldon. The 16-year-old won the F4 Italian championship with PREMA Racing.

Ad

Sebastian Wheldon is IndyCar champion Dan Wheldon's son. Davies shared an Instagram story congratulating the teenager on his F4 Championship victory and captioned it:

"👊 Attaboy! Go Seb! @sebastianwheldon"

Screenshot of Emma Davies' Instagram story @emmadaviesdixon

Emma Davies is a former British and Welsh 800-meter running champion. She also briefly worked as a Sky Sports presenter. She met Scott Dixon via a mutual friend in 2006, and recalled the meeting in an interview with IndyCar, saying:

Ad

Trending

“We just really connected. So much so, my friend literally left me. She said, ‘I’m going to leave you to it. We were getting on that well.”.

The couple married in 2008 at Goodwood and welcomed their first daughter, Poppy, in 2009 and their second daughter, Tilly, in 2012.

Scott Dixon's 2025 season is off to a decent start. He qualified in sixth place for the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg on March 2 and took the checkered flag in second place despite having issues with his radio. During the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13, he qualified in 14th position and finished the race in eighth place.

Ad

Dixon is gearing up for the upcoming Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday, May 4. He qualified for the race in 26th place but will be looking forward to finishing in a higher position.

Scott Dixon speaks about his outing at the Indy 500 open test

Scott Dixon recently opened up about his run at the Indianapolis 500 open test. The open test is a part of the preparation for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, scheduled for May 25. The two-day open test took place from April 23-24.

Ad

Dixon stood at the top of the speed charts during the first day of the testing. While in conversation with Motorsports.com, the New Zealander discussed his first outing around the oval with the hybrid system.

"We didn't do the October test, so first time with the hybrid here, which definitely adds some elements to it and makes it pretty interesting. I think it is going to determine a lot race-wise, maybe even for the shootout at the end. I think it could determine that," he said.

Dixon put in a lap with the speed of 225.182 mph on the first day of testing to stand at the top of the charts. He previously won the 2008 Indy 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.