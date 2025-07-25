Scott Dixon’s wife Emma Davies-Dixon rocks a grey bikini as she enjoys pool session with friend

Scott Dixon’s wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, enjoyed a poolside session with a friend. The wife of the six-time IndyCar Series champion shared pictures from the activity on her Instagram story.The British former middle-distance runner shared snapshots of her time with her friend. In a series of posts, the wife of the Chip Ganassi Racing star also offered a glimpse into the fruits and drinks they enjoyed during their latest hangout.Scott Dixon's wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, on Instagram. Images: @emmadaviesdixon via InstagramEmma and Scott Dixon have been married since 2008, and they have three children—Kit, Poppy, and Tilly. The mother of three occasionally offers glimpses into her personal life and shares pictures and family updates on her Instagram.While Dixon continues to etch his name into IndyCar history, Emma, for her part, has a largely balanced life as a mother with her public appearances. On occasion, she accompanies her husband to race tracks and also weighs in on racing conversations. Dixon, meanwhile, is one of the most celebrated drivers in IndyCar history.Scott Dixon’s wife Emma Davies-Dixon celebrated his historic feat on InstagramEarlier, Scott Dixon’s wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, shared a social media post to celebrate her husband following his latest IndyCar feat. The former middle-distance runner shared a post on her Instagram after her husband's record-setting win at the Indy Mid-Ohio race.Dixon, who clinched victory at the Lexington race ahead of teammate Alex Palou, became the first driver in the storied history of the American open-wheel racing series to record race victories in 21 seasons. The New Zealander, who is currently in his 24th year in the IndyCar Series, has now claimed race wins in every season barring the 2002 and 2004 campaigns.Emma shared a series of pictures and accompanied them with the caption:“Wow! 21 years of consecutive wins. No words…👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 🤩 Nicely done, Scotty!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe win at the Sports Car Course in Ohio also saw Scott Dixon climb the rankings to become the driver with the second most race victories in IndyCar history—59—only behind the legendary A.J. Foyt, who retired with 67 wins.With Dixon showing no signs of slowing down, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver will aim to edge even closer to that record as he takes to the track for the upcoming IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca.The veteran driver boasts fond memories of the road course, including his victory at the circuit during the 2023 edition of the race.