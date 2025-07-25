  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Scott Dixon’s wife Emma Davies-Dixon rocks a grey bikini as she enjoys pool session with friend

Scott Dixon’s wife Emma Davies-Dixon rocks a grey bikini as she enjoys pool session with friend

By Samson Ero
Published Jul 25, 2025 22:18 GMT
AUTO: MAY 17 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty
Scott Dixon and his wife during the 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon’s wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, enjoyed a poolside session with a friend. The wife of the six-time IndyCar Series champion shared pictures from the activity on her Instagram story.

Ad

The British former middle-distance runner shared snapshots of her time with her friend. In a series of posts, the wife of the Chip Ganassi Racing star also offered a glimpse into the fruits and drinks they enjoyed during their latest hangout.

Scott Dixon&#039;s wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, on Instagram. Images: @emmadaviesdixon via Instagram
Scott Dixon's wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, on Instagram. Images: @emmadaviesdixon via Instagram

Emma and Scott Dixon have been married since 2008, and they have three children—Kit, Poppy, and Tilly. The mother of three occasionally offers glimpses into her personal life and shares pictures and family updates on her Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While Dixon continues to etch his name into IndyCar history, Emma, for her part, has a largely balanced life as a mother with her public appearances. On occasion, she accompanies her husband to race tracks and also weighs in on racing conversations. Dixon, meanwhile, is one of the most celebrated drivers in IndyCar history.

Scott Dixon’s wife Emma Davies-Dixon celebrated his historic feat on Instagram

Earlier, Scott Dixon’s wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, shared a social media post to celebrate her husband following his latest IndyCar feat. The former middle-distance runner shared a post on her Instagram after her husband's record-setting win at the Indy Mid-Ohio race.

Ad

Dixon, who clinched victory at the Lexington race ahead of teammate Alex Palou, became the first driver in the storied history of the American open-wheel racing series to record race victories in 21 seasons. The New Zealander, who is currently in his 24th year in the IndyCar Series, has now claimed race wins in every season barring the 2002 and 2004 campaigns.

Emma shared a series of pictures and accompanied them with the caption:

Ad
“Wow! 21 years of consecutive wins. No words…👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 🤩 Nicely done, Scotty!”
Ad

The win at the Sports Car Course in Ohio also saw Scott Dixon climb the rankings to become the driver with the second most race victories in IndyCar history—59—only behind the legendary A.J. Foyt, who retired with 67 wins.

With Dixon showing no signs of slowing down, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver will aim to edge even closer to that record as he takes to the track for the upcoming IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca.

The veteran driver boasts fond memories of the road course, including his victory at the circuit during the 2023 edition of the race.

About the author
Samson Ero

Samson Ero

Twitter icon

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications