Scott Dixon’s wife Emma Davies gives a peek inside her fun-filled girls' night out celebrating Women’s Day

International Women's Day was celebrated all over the globe on March 8, 2025. Wholesome content poured in from everywhere, and in accordance with this, the six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon's wife, Emma Davies, celebrated the occasion in great fashion.

She was at a night out with her friends where she enjoyed herself to the fullest. Moreover, to make the occasion a memorable one, she shared some content from the night out on her Instagram stories.

She posted a series of videos of her fun-filled girls' night out.

Emma Davies's night out | Source: Instagram/@emmadaviesdixon

Emma Dixon met Scott Dixon via a mutual friend, and after dating for a few years, they finally tied the knot in February 2008. They got married at the site of the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed, and back then, Emma, while talking about the same in 2016, added:

“We got married in Lord March’s private estate. It’s very beautiful. We really got spoilt,” adding, “it was amazing. It really was. We got married in 2008. Scott won the Indy 500 in 2008. He won the championship in 2008. Scott had just gotten his pilot’s license and we used to fly to the races in his little Cessna," Emma said via IndyCar.

Communications break-down cost Scott Dixon a win at St. Pete

While Davies had a great time celebrating the 2025 International Women's Day, her partner, Dixon, had a weekend to forget on March 2. Despite dominating the 100-lap Firestone Grand Prix for the majority of the race, he ended up in second place.

However, Dixon wasn't entirely at fault, as a radio communication breakdown with Chip Ganassi Racing cost him the win. In relation to this, the 44-year-old in his post-race interview said:

"That was frustrating. We had no radio. So I was just flying blind out there. I think they were trying to call me in because on that last lap before we pitted, there was just so much traffic and we lost two or three seconds and that’s where the #10 car got us. Definitely frustrating. I think we had the speed. We had a great car. The pit stops were fantastic. Just would have been nice to have a radio so I could have known what was going on out there," Scott Dixon said via Crash.net

Dixon gathered a strong haul of points at the 2025 St. Petersburg race. He amassed a strong 41 points in the fiercely contested 100-lap event. His teammate Alex Palou, on his end, secured 51 as he came out as the ultimate victor. Next up on the IndyCar calendar is the Thermal Club Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The event is slated to take place from 21 to 23 March.

