Scott Dixon's wife Emma delivers words of encouragement as he gears up for Indy 500 qualifying

Scott Dixon begins his push for a sixth Indianapolis 500 pole position today, May 17, with qualifying kicking off at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Dixon, who drives for Chip Ganassi Racing, enters the weekend in strong form after a solid week of practice. His wife, Emma Davies Dixon, offered him a public show of support ahead of the first qualifying runs.

Scott Dixon has been among the fastest drivers all week. During the first two days of practice, he clocked the fourth-best time overall. On Day 2, his best lap was 39.9836 seconds, with an average speed of 225.092 mph. He improved on Day 3, jumping to second overall with a time of 39.9190 seconds, more than six tenths faster than his previous best.

Fast Friday, when the engines are turned up to qualifying power, showed that Scott Dixon is ready to fight for his sixth career pole at Indy. He posted the second-fastest time of the day, clocking in at 38.6995 seconds with an average speed of 232.561 mph. Only Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin was faster.

As the 44-year-old from New Zealand headed into the first day of qualification, he shared a short clip on Instagram with a caption that read:

"2025 Indy 500 qualifying day. I’m ready. Let’s go get it done."

Emma commented on Dixon's post with a few words of encouragement, writing:

"You have worked so hard for this race. 🙏🏼🤞🏼 LG"

The two-day Indy 500 qualifying format will begin with all 34 drivers this year attempting four consecutive laps. Their average speed over those four laps determines their position. By the end of Saturday, the middle of the grid, positions 13 through 30, will be locked in. Drivers can make more than one run, choosing either the Priority Lane or a regular lane.

The top 12 drivers from Saturday will return Sunday to compete in the “Fast 12.” The six quickest from that round will go on to the “Fast 6,” where the pole winner is decided. The four slowest from Saturday will also return to fight for the final three spots in the “Last Chance Qualifying.” One driver will not make the grid this year.

Scott Dixon could join an exclusive company if he takes pole on Sunday

Scott Dixon at The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Qualifying - Source: Getty

If Scott Dixon wins the pole position for the 2025 Indy 500, he will tie a record that has stood for decades. The New Zealander already has five career Indy 500 poles. One more would match the all-time record held by Rick Mears, a four-time Indy 500 winner and six-time polesitter.

Mears earned the nickname “Rocket” for his speed and skill around the 2.5-mile oval. Qualifying for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing is a big moment, and winning the pole is seen as a special achievement in IndyCar. The fastest qualifier earns the title of “Fastest Driver at the Indianapolis 500” for the entire week leading up to the race.

Scott Dixon knows what’s at stake this weekend. Speaking to FOX Sports, he said:

“It’s a lot more going into the pole for the 500. Obviously, there is the race, but the trickle-down effect for just car speed in general for the race itself is big. It's just all the small details. Gone are the days where it's four, five, 10 big things. Now it's just hundreds of small details that kind of get you fighting over hundredths of a mile an hour.”

The 44-year-old driver is currently sixth in the IndyCar points standings with 134 points. He trails his teammate Alex Palou, the current championship leader, by 114 points.

