Scott Dixon's wife Emma gets emotional after seeing their son in a race suit for the first time

IndyCar legend Scott Dixon's wife, Emma Davies Dixon, got emotional after seeing their son, Kit, in a race suit for the very first time. Kit quite recently started taking part in competitive karting.Emma posted an adorable video of Kit around a go-kart track on her Instagram story. Moreover, Kit could be seen repping his father's #9 on his go-kart.In line with this, Emma shared an adorable caption, writing:&quot;I've never seen Kit in a racesuit.&quot;Instagram/@emmadaviesdixonAround four months back, Kit Dixon started getting a taste of karting, and back then, Scott Dixon came up with a heartfelt post via his Instagram account. He revealed how seeing his son taking part in karting brought back memories of when he did the same thing during his early racing days.&quot;Finally let the boy loose in a kart, bought back so many memories of when I first started. Kit did really well and loved EVERY minute. Cheers to @jayhowardracing @hudsonhowardracing and @clemenma1 for all the help.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKit Dixon was present at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Grand Prix weekend, where he shared a wholesome moment with Arrow McLaren's star driver, Pato O'Ward.Via the same, Emma Davies Dixon revealed to O'Ward how Kit wanted him to win but felt guilty about it because of his dad, Scott Dixon, driving for a rival team.Scott Dixon secured a P2 finish at Iowa Speedway's Race 2Scott Dixon is quietly having a strong 2025 IndyCar season with Chip Ganassi Racing. After the first 14 rounds, he is currently in third place in the drivers' standings with 392 points.In the process of doing so, he has also put on board a Grand Prix win, six top-fives, and 11 top-ten finishes. In Round 12 (13 July), the Iowa Speedway's Farm to Finish 275, he put in a mega shift to secure a second-place finish, and in line with this, he expressed his feelings via an Instagram post. He wrote:&quot;Great rebound today, car was much better just took us a little while to really dial it in. Congrats to Alex and the 10 team. Megan job all round. CGR 1-2.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Chip Ganassi Racing team has gone from strength to strength in the 2025 IndyCar season. Scott Dixon has chipped in with a Grand Prix win, whereas his teammate Alex Palou has secured eight victories in the first 14 races.From the point of view of Dixon, it will be all about securing as many podiums as possible in the remaining three races of the ongoing campaign.