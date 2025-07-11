Scott Dixon’s wife Emma shares their son “feels guilty” about his father’s Mid-Ohio win over Pato O’Ward

Chip Ganassi Racing Scott Dixon's wife, Emma Davies, and their son, Kit Dixon, shared a sweet exchange with Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward at the Mid-Ohio race held on July 6.

On Thursday, July 10, IndyCar shared a video of a sweet moment on the X account between the New Zealander's son and O'Ward in the pit lane post the race. Dixon's son was seen asking O'Ward if he can "do a tie" with his father, as he feels guilty after he took the victory of the race. Emma Dixon added to the conversation and said (via IndyCar on X),

"He wants you to win. He feels guilty about it. He's like, I want him to win but ...."

The 44-year-old drives the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. He took the victory at Mid-Ohio after an unfortunate mistake by Alex Palou. The three-time champion missed the entry at turn 9 and went wide.

This allowed the Kiwi driver to overtake him. He finished the race 0.4201 seconds ahead of the Spaniard.

Scott Dixon has had a decent season so far, as he qualified in sixth place at the first race of the 2025 season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He finished the race in second place and helped Chip Ganassi earn their first 1-2 finish of the season. During the race held at Road America, Dixon had qualified in 25th place but made up places during the race and finished the event in 9th place.

Scott Dixon talks about his 'just another race' mindset

Scott Dixon recently spoke about his mindset going to each race every season, which also includes the Indianapolis 500. He spoke about this while on the show 'Java with James,' an IndyCar show hosted by James Hinchcliffe and posted by IndyCar on their YouTube channel.

The New Zealander spoke about the various ups and downs an IndyCar driver goes through throughout the season. He said:

“I think they’re all pretty similar, but factors for sure,” Dixon said about the pressure of race day. “Indy 500, you always go into this mindset, it's just another race. Well, we all know it's not just another race... All your mates are flowing in, all the family is here, you know, sponsors, whatever it is." (7:30 onwards)

“So yeah, you know it's like most of the season, right? The emotional roller coaster is very up and down, but there are more stressful moments. But as the saying goes, that's a privilege, you know, we're lucky to be in that moment to be able to try and achieve something really cool and do it together," Scott Dixon added.

Scott Dixon currently stands in fourth place in the drivers' championship with 282 points to his name.

