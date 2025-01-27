Scott Dixon's wife Emma shares highlights from her "perfect 48 hours in Miami"

IndyCar driver Scott Dixon’s wife uploaded a post on Instagram on January 24, 2025, as she shared pictures from her Miami escapade before preparing for the 24 Hours of Daytona race. Emma Davies Dixon shared eight pictures in her Instagram post which were from the “perfect 48 hours in Miami.”

The first picture was a mirror selfie taken in the restroom by Scott Dixon's wife in a sleek Burgundy dress. The next picture was from when Emma met up with Marco Andretti, his wife Billie Jo and his daughter Miura at the Carpacio Bal Harbour Restaurant in Miami. This was Dixon's wife's first time meeting Miura, and she also uploaded an Instagram story about the same.

The next few slides included pictures of art pieces and art gallery, aesthetic captures of a bar and wine bottle, and a selfie video of Emma Davies with her friend Fiona Hewitson. The caption of the post uploaded by Scott Dixon's wife read:

Trending

“Friends, Art and food. A perfect 48 hours in Miami before heading to the Rolex 24hrs. Highlight was finally meeting baby Miura. Good times!”

Although Emma Davies Dixon hasn't uploaded any posts or stories from the 24 Hours of Daytona, also known as the Rolex 24 at Daytona on her Instagram, the caption from her latest post did suggest that she attended the event.

Scott Dixon drove the Acura ARX-06 for the No. 60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing entry at the Rolex 24 and teamed up with Felix Rosenqvist, Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun. The No. 60 entry finished P2 overall and in the GTP class, just missing out on the victory.

Scott Dixon reflects on nearly missing out on Rolex 24 at Daytona victory

Scott Dixon and Co. finished 1.3 seconds behind the winning Porsche in the GTP (Grand Touring Prototype) class. The IndyCar driver reflected on the No. 60 entry’s race and detailed how a few mishaps from the driver's end cost them the victory. Nonetheless, he hailed MSR and Acura’s efforts as he said while speaking with Bob Pockrass and other reporters:

“It was a difficult race. Like it definitely wasn't easy. There was lots of deg and you know, speed issues, I think through some of the double stints early on. I would say it also didn't go without mistakes and a few mishaps, you know, on a few different situations. But you know, Acura, I think as far as the team and the car ran flawlessly, they did a fantastic job strategy wise.”

Expand Tweet

The No. 60 Acura entry qualified P6 in class and got as high as P2 in the first half of the race. However, a small incident with Felix Rosenqvist in the second half put the team on the back foot as they had to pit for a front wing change. Nonetheless, a strong drive from Tom Blomqvist in the final hour pushed the team into P2, where they chased the winner until the last lap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback