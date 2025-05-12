Scott Dixon's wife poses in light blue striped co-ord set cherising 'a great day'

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon's wife, Emma Davies Dixon, recently shared an Instagram story with her followers. She uploaded a picture of herself.

On May 12, Emma Davies posted a picture of herself showing off her outfit. The #9 Chip Ganassi Racing driver's wife was seen donning a blue striped co-ord set and posing on the fence. She captioned the story with:

"Today was a great day"

Screenshot of Emma Davies Dixon's story @emmadaviesdixon

Emma Davies is a former British and Welsh 800-meter running champion. She has also represented her nation at the Olympic Games. She briefly worked as a Sky Sports presenter. The couple met via a mutual friend back in 2006 when Dixon's career was beginning to take off. Emma recalled the meeting in an interview with IndyCar, saying:

"We just really connected. So much so, my friend literally left me. She said, ‘I’m going to leave you to it. We were getting on that well.”

The couple tied the knot at Goodwood in 2008, and the pair welcomed their first daughter, Poppy, in 2009 and their second daughter, Tilly, in 2012.

Scott Dixon's 2025 season, it is off to a decent start, as he qualified in sixth place at the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2 and took the checkered flag in second place despite having issues with his radio communication. During the recently held Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, the 44-year-old driver qualified in 16th place and finished the race in 5th place.

Scott Dixon is currently gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. 'The greatest spectacle in racing' is scheduled to take place on May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Scott Dixon voices his opinion about IndyCar's 'stupid' decision at the Sonsio Grand Prix

The six-time series champion, Scott Dixon, recently voiced his opinion about the interference of IndyCar. The drivers and teams were ordered to run a three-stop race during the Sonsio Grand Prix. The forced three-stopper made the race a little blend as the driver and teams could not take a strategic gamble.

While in conversation with Tony Donohue, Scott Dixon urged IndyCar not to interfere in the strategic decision-making of the teams. He said,

"Strategy-wise wise I think it would have been quite nice if IndyCar didn't get their nose kind of into that stuff, with the two-tire rule here; with two hards and two softs is kind of stupid. I don't know why they are getting involved in that stuff, so hopefully they keep [out of it] in the future." (0:21 onwards)

"You are just mandating the same strategy for everybody, I don't understand, I have had nobody really explain me why it's a positive thing... I think the perfect IndyCar race is always a two stopper versus a three, and when they converge in the end, it's a bit of mayhem. So, that's what teams are here to do, it to create strategy, not IndyCar locking everybody into the same thing," he added.

Scott Dixon is currently placed in 6th place in the driver standings. With 134 points in 5 starts, he is 114 points behind Championship leader Alex Palou.

