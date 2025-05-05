Scott Dixon's wife sent hopeful message to CGR racer and crew before Barber race

IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's wife, Emma Davies, recently shared an Instagram story sending a hopeful message to her husband and his team before the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix that took place in Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday.

Ad

The No. 9 Chip Ganassi driver is the most decorated driver on the grid, however, he hasn't been able to make a genuine claim to win his seventh championship title this year. While his teammate Alex Palou is leading the championship, Dixon is 92 points behind him.

Emma Davies is a former 800m champion athlete who represented Britain and Wales. The former Sky Sports reporter met Dixon in 2006, and the couple tied the knot in 2008. They have two daughters, Poppy and Tilly, who were born in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

Ad

Trending

The 44-year-old's wife, who is often at the trackside cheering for him, wished him luck ahead of the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama and the future. The caption read:

"Sending good vibes to Scotty and the 9 crew. Rough start to the season so many issues. If it's not breaks, it's radio etc., always something. Hope their luck changes today"

Image via Instagram (@emmadavisdixon)

After a disappointing qualifying, Dixon started the race in the penultimate spot of 26th but made up 14 places to finish the race in 12th.

Ad

Meyer Shank Team Boss deems Scott Dixon a truly great driver

Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Michael "Mike" Shank had high praise for his former driver and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, calling him an exceptional talent behind the wheel.

Ad

Dixon, a former Indy 500 winner, boasts an impressive list of achievements, including holding the record for the most wins by an active driver (58), placing him second on IndyCar’s all-time wins list. Additionally, he's set to break the all-time starts record during the upcoming 109th running of the Indy 500.

Speaking to SAFEisFAST, Shank mentioned what makes Scott a great driver. He said (via X),

“I really think what makes a truly, truly great driver is the ability to free think when you're ten tenths driving the car. You have that extra gear, not physically, mentally, that you can adjust to one more thing. The cars are getting so technically advanced now with hybrid and all kinds of iterations of how it's put into the car.”

Ad

He also likened Dixon to other elite drivers who possess the ability to strategize, take command, and manage the race mentally and in real time.

“The really, really great ones, you know, you're talking about like Scott Dixons and people like that have made a big living at this. They have the ability to almost do strategy in their head in real time,’ added Mike Shank.

Ad

Scott Dixon will be in action for the fifth round of the NTT IndyCar Series Championship, at the IMS Road Course for the Sonsio GP, scheduled for May 10th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.