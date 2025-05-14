Scott Dixon's wife spots residence from miles above due to frequent flying habit

Emma Davies Dixon, wife of IndyCar driver Scott Dixon, shared on social media that she could spot her family home from the sky during a recent flight. In a video posted to her Instagram Story, she said the skies were finally clear enough for her to recognize the area below. Emma added that she flies so often that she remembers the flight path by heart.

The Dixon family lives in the United States and often travels together for Scott’s races. Emma said that her frequent flying has made her familiar with the routes.

“I fly so much that I pretty much know the flight path,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “The sky was finally clear enough to see our home!”

Screengrab of Emma Davies Dixon's IG Story/@emmadaviesdixon

Emma Davies Dixon is a former middle-distance runner from the United Kingdom. The Welsh 800-meter champion met Scott in London in 2006, and the couple got married in 2008 at Goodwood House in England. They have three children: daughters Poppy and Tilly, and a son named Kit.

Scott Dixon is one of the most accomplished drivers in IndyCar history. He debuted in 2003 with Chip Ganassi Racing and won the championship that year. He has gone on to win six IndyCar Series titles, only one behind the record held by A.J. Foyt. Dixon has 58 career wins in the series, placing him second on the all-time list.

Dixon also has a strong record in endurance racing. He has won the 24 Hours of Daytona three times and the Petit Le Mans twice. Outside of racing, the Dixon family takes part in charity work. In 2019, Scott and Emma served as honorary co-chairs of IndyHumane’s Mutt Strut fundraiser.

Scott Dixon says he wants to compete in the Daytona 500 in 2026

AUTO: Scott Dixon on MAY 20, INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Earlier this year, Scott Dixon shared his desire to compete in the Daytona 500 in 2026. He attended the Great American Race this season to support his friend Jimmie Johnson. During the race weekend, the 44-year-old driver spoke to Fox Sports about possibly entering the race next year.

"We were just talking about that, trying to work out how I can do my entry next year," Dixon shared, via Road & Track. "I haven’t been to the 500 for probably 10 years. It’s nice to be back."

Scott Dixon was already in Daytona before NASCAR’s official season-opening event for the Rolex 24 Hours endurance race, which he took part in during the off-season. He stayed on for the Cup Series race and said that he enjoyed the visit, especially seeing the new broadcast partnership between IndyCar and Fox Sports.

Scott's interest in the Daytona 500 came as NASCAR has made it easier for drivers from other racing series to take part. Earlier this year, four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves tried to qualify for the race.

Castroneves made it on the grid despite failing to secure a good enough qualifying lap time because of NASCAR’s new rule called the “Open Exemption Provisional,” which gives popular drivers from other racing series a better shot at making the field.

The 44-year-old from New Zealand is sixth in the IndyCar standings with 134 points. He trails his teammate Alex Palou, who leads the standings with four wins from five races this season and looks likely to win his third title in a row.

