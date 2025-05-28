Scott Dixon teases the ideal gift to keep Indy 500 champ Alex Palou out of competition

Scott Dixon, IndyCar’s most accomplished and longest-tenured driver, marked his 408th career start at this year’s Indianapolis 500, an event ultimately won by his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Alex Palou. During the Indy 500 Victory Celebration, Dixon joked about presenting Palou with a tongue-in-cheek gift, a playful gesture aimed at curbing the Spaniard’s dominance.

Alex Palou arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the two-time defending IndyCar champion. Notably, he has won three titles in four years, and in 2025, he has again been a dominant force, winning four of the first five races. The last time the American Open Wheel racing circuit saw such might was in 1964, when A. J. Foyt won the first seven races of the season, including the Indy 500.

Dixon, a six-time IndyCar champion, took to the stage with a playful jab at the dominant Spaniard, cleverly disguising his ploy as a gift.

"Also, got a surprise for Alex. I have bought yourself, your wife, and your family a summer vacation which starts this Thursday. It is for five weeks, I hope you really enjoy it, it is all included, man, whatever you need.." said Dixon.

Alex Palou is leading the NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 306 points, i.e., 112 points clear of Pato O'Ward in the second.

Scott Dixon opens up about IndyCar drivers' pre-race nerves

Sott Dixon at IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon recently appeared on an episode of Java with James, hosted by former IndyCar driver and current FOX Sports analyst James Hinchcliffe. During their chat, the seasoned Chip Ganassi Racing driver opened up about how he handles nerves ahead of races.

As he prepares to enter his 25th IndyCar season in 2025, Dixon reflected on how his approach to pre-race pressure has evolved over the years. Hinchcliffe asked whether Dixon still experiences the same level of anxiety before a race, even after more than two decades in the sport.

In response, Scott Dixon shared his honest thoughts about the emotional build-up leading into a race and how that nervous energy has changed—or remained—the same throughout his storied career.

“I think the problem would be if you didn't have that feeling. I don't know, at least for me. I still get super nervous depending on the event, or how you're feeling or where you're starting. I'd say it's normally quite the same. But no, it's just wanting to compete, wanting to win, to not disappoint. Everybody gets nervous,” he said (6:55 onwards)

“I think they're all pretty similar about factors, for sure. Indy 500 you always go into with the mindset that it's just another race. We all know it's not just another race. When you've been standing on the grid for 45 minutes with all the different stuff. All your mates are flying in. All your family's here, sponsors, whatever it is, so, yeah,” he added

Scott Dixon will be in action at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, which is scheduled for June 1st.

