Scott Dixon thinks of 'insane' possibility of racing Mario Andretti and AJ Foyt

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon was featured in the latest episode of the ‘Doug and Drivers’ series uploaded on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's YouTube channel, where IndyCar President Doug Boles interviews the drivers. During the conversation, Dixon and Boles discussed the possibility of the Chip Ganassi driver racing against the likes of A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti.

Dixon has been racing in IndyCar for well over a couple of decades and has six championships and 57 wins to his name. The Kiwi driver is considered among the legends of the sport. Boles brought up how he grew up watching Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt and then witnessed Dixon's progress from within the organization.

Boles then called Dixon one of the greatest drivers of his era and explained how the increased competitiveness makes it incredibly special to the records that the CGR driver has.

“The competition level is maybe the greatest ever. You know, I think just the margins you're talking, you know, that era, there were still, you know, races won by laps, you know, whereas, you know, you're talking hundredths of a second or a couple of seconds here or there, you know, for even covering a whole field is very tiny,” said Dixon (6:35 onwards)

The 44-year-old then brought up the possibility of having to race in Foyt and Andretti’s era against the two drivers, as he said,

“But, yeah, I feel lucky to be in the time that I am. But I always think about, man, it would be so much fun to actually race in that era as well, with A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti. You know, it'd just be insane. So, I don't know.”

AJ Foyt holds the record for most IndyCar championships with 7 to his name whereas Mario Andretti is a four-time IndyCar and one-time F1 World champion.

Scott Dixon’s verdict on IndyCar retirement

The Kiwi driver is 44 years old, and questions surrounding his retirement have started circling the paddock. Scott Dixon, however, is still at the top of his game and performing like he's still in his prime. The P2 result at the season opener at St. Pete was an example of the same.

Speaking with the New Zealand Herald, Dixon, when asked about retirement, detailed the key factors that will decide his future in the sport. He said,

“I think not being competitive is probably the first thing, you know?”

“There will be a point, you know, for me, if you're just getting your arse kicked, then, you know, you don't want to continuously do that, that's for sure. I enjoy getting pushed constantly. And you know, for me it burns stronger and brighter than it ever has been,” he added.

Scott Dixon's most recent championship was the 2020 IndyCar season. He continues to push his want to equal AJ Foyt’s championship record of seven titles.

