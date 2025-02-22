Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan's wives react as 4x IndyCar champ Dario Franchitti buys rare Rolls Royce

Ex-IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti is known for his love for cars and racing them. Since retiring, the 51-year-old has stayed low on the IndyCar radar but has continued his passion for cars, recently adding the Rolls Royce Wraith Shooting Brake to his collection of cars. The wives of Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan reacted to this on Instagram..

Ad

Franchitti has a massive car collection and owns rare cars like the Ferrari F40, Porsche Carrera GT, Gordon Murray T.50, etc. His collection now includes the one-of-seven two-door version of the Rolls Royce Wraith.

The luxury car houses a massive 6.6L V12 engine that produces a stonking 690bhp. Franchitti was excited about the purchase and made a post on his Instagram revealing the new addition to his garage.

"Some have said that my car buying choices would indicate that a mid life crisis started when I was 21… I think it may have now reached its peak though!!! I do love a big wafting cruiser, when I saw this Rolls Royce Wraith shooting brake by @nielsvanroijdesign in @joemacarishowroom it was love at first sight, It’s already on winter tyres, time for a couple of more additions to get ready for our next ski trip," Franchitti wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Reacting to Franchitti's new addition, Scott Dixon's wife Emma Davies Dixon commented:

"Haha D!! Wowsa's!"

Emma Dixon Davies' comment on Dario Franchitti's Instagram post | Source: Instagram

Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan's wife Lauren Bohlander Kanaan congratulated the 51-year-old and commented:

Ad

"Well Done!"

Lauren Bohlander's comment on Dario Franchitti's Instagram post | Source: Instagram

After a massive crash at Houston, in 2013, the Scottish driver sustained life-altering injuries and ended his racing career.

Ad

Dario Franchitti opens up about his affair with racing post-retirement

Dario Franchitti in New York, U.S.A - Source: Getty

Since then, Franchitti switched careers and became a commentator for Formula E. He has also been involved in the IndyCar sphere as he became an advisor and driver coach for Chip Ganassi Racing and continues his role with the team.

Ad

Reflecting on his time racing and his new life in Scotland, Dario Franchitti said (via Inside Hook):

"I still love racing. but now I drive as quickly as I want, whereas when you’re being paid a lot of money to race, you start to take uncomfortable risks. The good thing about the crash is that I don’t remember anything about it. I lost five weeks of memory."

Ad

On the other hand, IndyCar continues its show of racing with the season opener scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg. FOX Sports will broadcast the 17-race calendar this time around after taking over the reign from NBC Sports.

Moreover, the 2025 season could develop into multiple narratives as both Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou can complete a three-peat at the Indy 500 and IndyCar Series respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback