Scott Dixon zeroes in on X-factor helping Alex Palou dominate IndyCar in Dario Franchitti style

Scott Dixon has highlighted the X-factor in Alex Palou's driving style that is helping the Spaniard dominate IndyCar in 2025. The reigning champion has won seven of 12 races this season, including his first oval victory at the 109th Indy 500.

Ad

On Sunday, Palou took his first victory on a short oval by winning Race 2, the Farm to Finish 275 at the Iowa Speedway. He started the race on pole and benefited from Josef Newgarden losing the race lead twice in the 275-lap race because of ill-timed cautions.

Alex Palou's Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Scott Dixon, who started in P8, steadily made his way through the field with another fuel-saving masterclass. During the post-race press conference, the six-time IndyCar champion was asked if he felt frustrated not being able to extract the same performance from the CGR car as Palou has been doing.

Ad

Trending

He explained how the weight distribution in the new hybrid-powered cars favors Palou's 'smooth' driving style, which is similar to that of four-time IndyCar champ Dario Franchitti.

"I think the style of car right now -- Alex, if you look at driving style, he has a very smooth driving style, actually quite similar to Dario [Franchitti], whereas with all that weight at the back in the hybrid, it's quite difficult for me. It's not something that feels natural, and I just agitate the car a lot with my aggressive kind of style," Scott Dixon said via ASAP Sports.

Ad

Alex Palou's run in IndyCar since 2021 has been similar to Dario Franchitti's run between 2007 to 2011. Franchitti won his first title in 2007, before sitting out the 2008 season. He then clinched three consecutive championships from 2009 to 2011.

Palou has charted a similar path. The No. 10 Honda driver won his first IndyCar title in 2021, which was followed by Will Power not letting him win in 2022. Thereon, the Spaniard relentlessly won two consecutive titles and looks set to take a third consecutive (and fourth overall) championship in 2025.

Ad

Meanwhile, Scott Dixon is still in pursuit of a record-equalling seventh IndyCar championship.

Scott Dixon heaps praise on Alex Palou and his No. 10 crew's brilliance

IndyCar podium finishers celebrate after Race 2 at Iowa Speedway - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon spoke highly of Alex Palou after securing a 1-2 for CGR in Race 2 at Iowa. He commended the entire crew on the No. 10 car and acknowledged their greatness in turning any situation in their favor.

Ad

"It's huge. You can't say enough good things about what that whole group is doing, Dixon said via ASAP Sports. "Obviously, it's great for the team. It's great for all of us. A lot of happy faces, that's for sure. Anything they kind of do just rolls their way.

Whether it's with setup stuff -- you can't take anything away. Just everybody on that side of the group -- everybody in the team, they're firing really well and just doing a better job than everybody else."

The last time a driver won seven of the first 12 races of an IndyCar season was Al Unser Jr in 1994. Palou is now chasing AJ Foyt's unbroken record of 10 race wins in a season. The retired seven-time champion did that in the 1964 season. There are five races left in the 2025 IndyCar season for Alex Palou to break that record and script more history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.