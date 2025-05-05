Scott McLaughlin accepts his fate in IndyCar title fight against Alex Palou

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin came into the Alabama Indy Grand Prix race weekend looking for his first win of the season, and with hopes of getting his three-peat around the Barber Motorsport Park. The driver, who won the 2023 and 2024 races, qualified behind Alex Palou and failed to stop the Spaniard from winning the race.

McLaughlin spoke with Jack Harvey after the race as the Team Penske driver finished P3 at Barber. He reflected on his race and what he could've done to finish higher. However, the #3 Chevrolet driver accepted his fate in the IndyCar title fight against Alex Palou.

“Yeah, Jack. I mean, the Good Ranch Chevy has been fast the last few years, but, yeah, we just didn't have enough today. Props to Alex and Lundgaard as well, though super quick. But we were the third best car today. That was it. Very interesting race. Wish we had a little bit more tire life on our car, but overall we're all good,” said Scott McLaughlin as he reflected on his race.

Jack Harvey then questioned McLaughlin if there was anything left in the car that he could squeeze to challenge Alex Palou for the race win. The Team Penske driver said that it was the best that he could do, as he said:

“Yeah, look. I think when the guy's (Palou) on top of this game, you just do the best you can. In that regard. I feel like week in, week out, we can challenge him, but if he keeps executing all we can do is execute as well. So, hey, props to his team, but it's a long season. And this is way too early to be even worrying about points. We just got to keep being there. And if we're there, we'll be okay.”

Alex Palou took the race win by a 16-plus-second margin over Christian Lundgaard in P2. The Arrow McLaren driver's strategy and race pace put him on the podium, and also second in the driver's championship. Scott McLaughlin lost out in the pit stops and finished P3 despite starting P2.

Scott McLaughlin’s highlights from the Alabama Indy GP

Scott McLaughlin got a great start off the line and managed to keep pace with Alex Palou for the first couple of laps. However, the race leader used a lot of push to pass and created a three-second buffer to the Team Penske driver. The #3 Chevrolet driver then lost a spot to Colton Herta in the first round of pit stops as Penske's undercut strategy failed to work.

Christian Lundgaard then made his way past McLaughlin after the final round of pit stops, and the Arrow McLaren driver made the undercut strategy work, and overtook Pato O'Ward, Will Power, and McLaughlin, who all struggled with the cold tires.

Towards the end, as Lundgaard was held up by traffic, McLaughlin saw hope in trying to fight for P2, but the #7 Arrow McLaren was able to deal with the same. Rinus VeeKay in P4 put the thirsty threes under pressure in the final three laps for the final podium spot, but McLaughlin was able to hold off the DCR.

