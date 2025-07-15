Scott McLaughlin acknowledges Team Penske needs ‘some time’ to reset after the Indy 500 controversy

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently spoke about the new leadership at Team Penske. He highlighted how the team needs 'some time' to settle in after the Indianapolis 500 controversy.

The 32-year-old drives the #3 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. Team Penske announced new leadership in the organization with Jonathan Diuguid as the president of IndyCar and Travis Law as the competition director. While talking to Bob Pockrass, a Motorsports insider, McLaughlin spoke about how things seem to settle down with the new leadership. He said (via Fox Motorsports):

"I wouldn't want to be with another team in terms of when we're down in this right now. With the resources and the people, I really think we're going to be just fine. It’s going to take some time, but I feel like this is meant to happen and we'll get going."

The change in leadership came after the controversy at this year's Indianapolis 500. Two of the three Team Penske cars were found to be in violation of the technical rules. This led to the departure of the team's top individuals, such as managing director Ron Ruzewski, general manager Kyle Moyer, and team president Tim Cindric, which caused significant instability in the team.

Meanwhile, Scott McLaughlin has had a decent start to his 2025 season. He claimed pole position at the maiden race of the season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg, held on March 2. He finished the race in fourth place. During the recently held Synk 275, he qualified in 27th place and finished the race in fourth place.

Scott McLaughlin spoke about attempting double duty like Kyle Larson

The #3 Team Penske driver, Scott McLaughlin, spoke about attempting double duty like NASCAR champion Kyle Larson. He also wanted to focus on IndyCar and win the Indianapolis 500.

The Indianapolis 500 is the most prestigious race on the IndyCar calendar, and winning that race is a must for most of the IndyCar drivers. The Kiwi driver has previously claimed pole at the race but failed to convert it into a win.

While talking on the podcast Speed Freaks, Scott McLaughlin spoke about the same.

"I would do it, but I think I've got a few boxes I want to tick here in IndyCar first. I know it's a boring answer, but it's definitely something I'm really interested in doing, but I think I owe it to RP (Roger Penske) and the team to focus on what I'm doing here in IndyCar, and then the rest will follow," he said (7:42 onwards).

"If you look at [Kyle] Larson; like he was burnt out from doing it the last couple of years and I need to make sure that I've won this big race and ultimately the one that I want to win the most, before I even think about moving on to something else and doing something crazy like that," McLaughlin added.

During the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25, Scott McLaughlin qualified in 10th place but could not finish the race, as he crashed out on the warm-up lap.

