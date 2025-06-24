Scott McLaughlin addresses ‘dumb questions’ for race drivers

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin responded to a tweet made by a fan. The latter made a tweet about dumb questions for race car drivers.

On June 23, an IndyCar fan made a tweet on their X account. The tweet was a list of questions curated by multiple fans. The questions included asking about the drivers' favorite and least favorite games, or whether they like tomatoes. The fan wrote:

"Good morning I have even more dumb questions for race car drivers but shorter this time :) (via @RacingKate and other lovely friends)"

The car #3 driver responded to the list of questions with:

"1. Smirked 2. Scategories (terrible at it) 3. Yes. No. 4. Yes 5. Sudoku"

The 32-year-old drives the #3 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. He recently participated in the Legends Car alongside Kevin Harvick's son, Keelan Harvick, and NASCAR's Shane Van Gisbergen.

Scott McLaughlin's 2025 season is off to a decent start as he managed to get pole position during the maiden race at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg held on March 2. He finished the race in fourth place.

During the race at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 held on June 16, Scott McLaughlin qualified in second place and out-qualified his other two teammates. However, he had to retire from the race on Lap 216 after a mechanical issue.

Scott McLaughlin discloses the aftermath of the Indianapolis 500 controversy

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin recently opened up about the team as they recover from the Indianapolis 500 scandal. The incident was brought to light after two of the three Team Penske cars failed to pass the post-qualifying inspection at the Indy 500.

IndyCar penalized both drivers by sending them to the back of the grid. The team was also fined $100,000 for both cars, along with both race strategists being suspended.

After a few days, the team announced that they had parted ways with team president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski, and the team's general manager, Kyle Moyer. All three drivers were provided with new race strategists and continue to work with the same. Scott McLaughlin spoke about how the changes have not settled in yet.

"Obviously, it's a lot for the team to take in. We're still working through things as we speak. Ultimately, I think the best thing that Penske has... the depth that we have throughout the whole factory. I'm really sort of excited to just get on with it, excited for the future of the team. I'm here for a long time. I've got an avid interest for this to work and to be as strong as we were before, which I believe we certainly can with the people we've got." (Via ASAP Sports)

"Sort of sad, obviously, like I said earlier about what happened. I respect the decision. You just got to press on and work with the people that you've got. We'll be okay," the No. 3 Chevy driver concluded.

Scott McLaughlin's race engineer, Ben Bretzman, was promoted to the position of race strategist.

