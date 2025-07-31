Scott McLaughlin, Alexander Rossi and more IndyCar biggies react as FOX buys $135M stake in series

The IndyCar heavy hitters have given their take on FOX becoming a major stakeholder in the sport. As per the Wall Street Journal, Roger Penske has sold one-third of Penske Entertainment (which owns IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway) to FOX in a deal that's reportedly worth between $125M - $135M.While the world has reacted to the mega news via various social media handles, the same is the case for the drivers and other esteemed personalities.Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin has shown excitement about what lies ahead and said the following via X:&quot;Excited to be apart of this future moving forward!&quot;The well-known Speed Street host and Junocs Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly also sounded upbeat about the announcement, saying:&quot;This level of commitment to our sport is fantastic.&quot;Here are some of the other reactions from top motorsport personalities.&quot;Huge news reflective the unwavering belief that exists at Fox in the potential for the future of Indycar, something which comes from the very top and echoes at every level. Beyond excited and proud to be on this journey. The sky is the limit&quot; Will Buxton wrote.President of IndyCar, J. Douglas Boles, said:&quot;Not just a broadcast partner, but a true partner invested in growing the sport! Hop on and hang on!&quot;&quot;This is big. Exciting times ahead.&quot; Alexander Rossi added.Roger Penske has owned America's highest class of open-wheel racing and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since November 2019. Back then, he made a purchase from the Hulman family for an undisclosed fee.Roger Penske's take on FOX acquiring one-third of Penske Entertainment owned IndyCarWhile fans, drivers and motorsports personalities alike have come up with their reaction to FOX acquiring one-third stake of Penske Entertainment, Roger Penske, on his end, has also had something to say about the whole deal.Via a statement, the 88-year-old has made it known that the deal has been made with FOX, keeping in view the future of America's highest class of open-wheel racing at the forefront. Moreover, he has also touched upon the broadcast giant's willingness to play an active role in the development of the sport. Penske said the following via a FOX press release:&quot;This partnership is built on long-standing trust and a shared vision for the future. FOX sees the incredible potential across our sport and wants to play an active role in building our growth trajectory. Lachlan Murdoch and his team, starting with Eric Shanks, are committed to our success and will bring incredible energy and innovation to INDYCAR.&quot;As per some of the early promises, IndyCar drivers are benefiting from innovation, immersive content and enhanced promotion. Round 15 of the ongoing 2025 season will take place in Portland next week.