Scott McLaughlin analyzes gains and missed opportunities after P4 finish in Sonsio GP

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin started the Sonsio Grand Prix at the IMS road course in fourth position and finished in the same place. The New Zealander wasn't pleased with the outcome but hailed his team's progress after the disappointing practice results.

Being 0.8209 seconds behind the pace setter, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin was 20th in the first practice on the road course and 25th in the second one. While the solid results looked out of reach for the Kiwi, he managed to put his machine at P4 on the starting grid post-qualifying.

In the race, McLaughlin's position improved as high as P2 due to Graham Rahal's longer-than-expected pit stop. However, Scott McLaughlin's last pit exchange proved to be disastrous for his podium ambition, as it, eventually, put him back in the position he started.

Though disappointed, McLaughlin appreciated the team's effort, calling them by the nickname he had bestowed upon them. (via X, formerly known as Twitter)

"We were on the right strategy today, just made a mistake on the last pit exchange. Stings, but super proud of the work by the #Thirsty3s this weekend, big recovery from practice 1. Now… stay tuned for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing," wrote the Team Penske driver.

Scott McLaughlin scored 32 points, finishing 4th at the IMS Road Course, and urged his fans to stay tuned for The Greatest Spectacle of Racing.

Scott McLaughlin humorously looks back at his 2024 Indy 500 pole position

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin recently reflected on his pole position at the iconic Indianapolis 500, the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing," with a dose of good humor. Although Team Penske enjoyed a strong showing in the 108th running of the event, it was a bittersweet outcome for McLaughlin. While he secured the coveted pole position, his teammate, Josef Newgarden, ultimately crossed the finish line first and claimed victory.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 23rd, McLaughlin jokingly remarked on his performance, admitting he may have "peaked on the wrong Sunday."

"Does it seem surreal, almost? You look through your whole racing journey and just your career in motorsports, and then now you can look back and say I sat on the pole of the Indianapolis 500?," asked the interviewer. (01:24 onwards)

McLaughlin also noted that he considered himself fortunate, especially since their third teammate, Will Power, has yet to claim a pole position at the famed track. He went on to praise Team Penske for their dominant performance, celebrating the impressive 1-2-3 qualifying sweep.

"Yep, yeah, absolutely. I peaked at the wrong Sunday, though, so I'm trying to peak the week later, but no, look absolutely that's one that we all talk about wanting to be on the pole here, I mean, the greatest of all time...," said McLaughlin.

The 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25th.

