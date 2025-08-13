Scott McLaughlin announces surprise non-IndyCar racing plans amid tough season with Team Penske

Amid a subpar 2025 IndyCar campaign that has gone winless in the 15 rounds of racing held so far, Scott McLaughlin has announced his plans for the postseason. He will take part in the Suzuka 1000km in September. The Kiwi would race for Johor Motorsports Racing, with a Chevy engine powering his entry around the Japanese track.

In the 15 IndyCar race weekends held so far, McLaughlin has a pole position and a podium. While this torrid form has been attached to Team Penske during the current season, his teammate, Will Power, was able to break off the winless streak for the team last weekend in Portland.

With the 2025 campaign soon coming to an end, drivers are looking to plan their winter break. Moreover, Scott McLaughlin has been one of the first to announce his roadmap, as the Team Penske driver will travel to Japan to race at the infamous Suzuka circuit in a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R for JMR in the Pro category, along with Alexander Sims and Nicky Catsburg.

The race weekend is scheduled to take place over three days, September 12-14. Reflecting on landing an opportunity to race at his bucket-list racetrack, he said, via Daily Sportscar:

"I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the JMR team heading to Suzuka for the 1000km. I’ve always wanted to race Suzuka and it’s a bucket-list track for me. It’ll be an exciting race there in the Pro class with my GM friends Nicky Catsburg and Alex Sims, who are two amazing Corvette racers.

"I’m sure I’m going to learn a lot about the team and more about the Corvette, which I haven’t raced since Daytona. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel, have a lot of fun, and hopefully come back with some silverware."

Scott McLaughlin intended to win the fabled race, which has been won by a few former IndyCar and F1 drivers in the past.

Will Scott McLaughlin ditch IndyCar if he were ever offered a seat in F1?

Scott McLaughlin at the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin hails from New Zealand and was a revered name in the Australian Supercars series. He moved over to open-wheel racing with Team Penske in 2020 and has remained in the series since then.

With him having years of expertise in driving open-wheel racecars well above 200mph, what would happen if an F1 opportunity knocked on his door? Answering the question, the 32-year-old said on the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast:

"If I over got offered a test, I would love to do that; it would be awesome. But, I think the whole F1 racing thing for me, that's sort of gone. I mean, I really enjoy my life here, I really am passionate about IndyCar and growing the sport."

Meanwhile, McLaughlin sits 11th in the championship standings, which would be his worst finish in the drivers' table in four years, as he finished 14th in his sophomore year.

