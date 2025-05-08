Scott McLaughlin blames Team Penske spotter for his Wisconsin football fandom

IndyCar driver, Scott McLaughlin, says his love for Wisconsin football is because of his Team Penske spotter, Adam Fournier. The Kiwi driver revealed this during an exchange with a fan on X (formerly Twitter) while watching the NBA Playoffs.

The conversation started when Scott McLaughlin posted a short message during Game 2 of the playoff series between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics.

“Come on, Knicks,” the Penske driver wrote.

This prompted a reply from a user named @Burkell777, who follows both basketball and IndyCar. The fan asked, why McLaughlin supports the Knicks and also why he cheers for Wisconsin football, saying he understood the Penske driver being a Panthers fan due to his home in Charlotte, but was curious about the other teams.

McLaughlin didn’t disappoint the curious fan and responded directly to both questions. He said he has been a Knicks fan since childhood because he always liked New York. As for his college football fandom, he simply pinned the blame on his spotter.

"Knicks fan since I was a kid, loved NY. Wisconsin, blame @spotterAJ," McLaughlin replied.

Wisconsin football refers to the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s varsity football team, the Wisconsin Badgers. They play in the NCAA’s top division and are one of the biggest college sports programs in the country.

McLaughlin’s post came during a dramatic playoff game in which the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics 91-90, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. The Celtics had another late-game collapse, after blowing a 20-point lead in Game 1 and a 16-point lead in the final quarter of Game 2.

New York didn’t lead until the final four minutes of the second game, but has now won both contests despite being on the back foot most of the time.

"We'll be strong at places he won't," Scott McLaughlin's take on Alex Palou's domination so far in 2025

AUTO: JUL 03 IndyCar - Scott McLaughlin (C), Alex Palou (L), and Will Power (R) at Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin is keeping a calm head despite Alex Palou's red-hot form to start the 2025 IndyCar season. The Team Penske driver is still confident in his own chances, even though he's 91 points behind the championship leader after just four races.

McLaughlin started the year strong by taking pole position at St. Petersburg in February. But he had to wait until the fourth round, at Barber Motorsports Park, to get his first podium of the season. He finished third behind Palou and Christian Lundgaard in last Sunday’s race.

That result put McLaughlin fifth in the standings with 105 points, while Palou sits far ahead after winning three of the first four races and finishing second in the other. Still, McLaughlin says there’s no reason to panic. With his background as a three-time Australian Supercars champion, he knows how long a racing season works.

“It's not frustrating,” McLaughlin told Motorsport.com. “When a guy is at the top of his game, all you can do is try to be at the top of yours… We had a third-place car and we finished third. That's all we can do. Nothing more, nothing less.”

“I learned that when I was racing Supercars championship campaigns. You just have to be there. It is all swings and roundabouts. We'll be strong at places he won't. You just have to capitalize,” he added.

Scott McLaughlin’s next chance to gain ground in the championship comes on Saturday, May 10, at the Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

